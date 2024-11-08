Sopore Encounter: Exchange Of Fire Resumes After Night Long Lull
Date
11/8/2024 12:06:59 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Exchange of fire resumed between militants and security forces on Friday after night long lull in Sagipora area of North Kashmir's Sopore, officials said.
A Police offical said that on a specific input on Thursday evening a joint team of Police and army cordoned the suspected area.
During searches there was some exchange of fire with militants, however operation was suspended for night for precautionary measures.
However, security forces had sealed all the exits points near the targeted house, leaving no chances for militants to escape, he said.
Today, with first light of morning operation was resumed, he said, as per news agency GNS
Till this report was being filed, intense exchange of fire was going on.
