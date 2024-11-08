Sopore Encounter: Exchange Of Fire Resumes After Night Long Lull

A offical said that on a specific input on Thursday evening a joint team of Police and cordoned the suspected area.

During searches there was some exchange of fire with militants, however operation was suspended for night for precautionary measures.

However, security forces had sealed all the exits points near the targeted house, leaving no chances for militants to escape, he said.

Today, with first light of morning operation was resumed, he said, as per news agency GNS

Till this report was being filed, intense exchange of fire was going on.

