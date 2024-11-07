Home Action Party (HAP) Celebrates 10 Years Of Innovation Transforming Over 500 Homes Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 November 2024 - Home Action Party (HAP) is excited to celebrate its 10th anniversary, marking a decade of transforming homes across Singapore with cutting-edge smart home solutions. From humble beginnings as a two-person team, HAP has grown into a leading one-stop solution provider, delivering hassle-free services from design to aftersales. Whether it's ideation, installation, or maintenance, HAP's comprehensive approach ensures a smooth and convenient experience for homeowners. The company has successfully completed over 500 projects, revolutionising how people experience comfort, home smart lighting , security, and entertainment at home.





Since its establishment in 2014, HAP has been on a mission to redefine modern living. What started as a small operation focused on smart home installations has evolved into a full-spectrum service provider, integrating advanced technologies in home automation, security, networking, and luxury living. HAP works with renowned brands such as Control4, Bowers & Wilkins, and Marantz to ensure top-tier solutions for their clients. From Control4 app integration to manage smart lighting, security, and entertainment, to future-proofing homes with Wi-Fi 7 technology for seamless high-speed internet coverage, HAP's offerings cater to every aspect of the modern smart home. Their collaboration with Bowers & Wilkins enhances the luxury experience with premium audio solutions, including multi-room music systems and private home cinema setups.



As part of its 10-year milestone, HAP is introducing new offerings tailored to discerning homeowners. These include multi-room music systems providing synchronised audio throughout the home, private home entertainment rooms transforming living spaces into personal cinemas with high-end audiovisual setups, and luxury living solutions that fuse technology with elegance to create bespoke smart home designs.









