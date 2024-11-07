Entergy Mississippi Breaks Ground On Delta Blues Advanced Power Station

(MENAFN- 3BL) JACKSON, Miss., November 7, 2024 /3BL/ - Entergy Mississippi celebrated a brighter future for customers at a groundbreaking ceremony of the company's newly announced Delta Blues Advanced Power Station in Greenville, Mississippi. Alongside the groundbreaking, the company recognized the 50th anniversary of the Gerald Andrus Steam Electric Station, which will be retired when the new comes in 2028. By replacing end-of-life generation with more clean and efficient generation, Entergy Mississippi is ensuring customers continue to have modern, reliable energy well into the future.

Delta Blues Advanced Power Station will be a 754-megawatt facility capable of powering 385,000 homes across Entergy Mississippi's 45-county service area.

The $1.2 billion investment represents a significant economic impact for the Mississippi Delta, including more than 300 construction jobs in the area over the next several years and additional tax revenue for Washington County. Entergy will employ about 21 full-time personnel to operate the plant when it comes online. When fully operational, the plant will provide the state a newer, cleaner and more attractive power source to highlight when recruiting new industry and jobs to Mississippi.

The new facility will be equipped with a combined-cycle combustion turbine and dual-fuel technology. While natural gas is the primary resource, it will be designed to support blended hydrogen to produce reliable energy while significantly reducing carbon emissions.

QUOTES

“Entergy is honored to serve the Gulf South, which is a premier economic hub driving diverse customer growth. Companies are looking for affordable, reliable and clean power – and today we're proving that we can meet those needs. The Delta Blues Advanced Power Station is leading a new era of power generation in Mississippi, while using better technology to drive sustainability and keep costs as low as possible for our customers.” – Drew Marsh, Entergy chair and CEO

“The groundbreaking of the Delta Blues Advanced Power Station is a significant step in our plan to transform our power generation portfolio for the future. We're experiencing historic economic growth in our state. Investing in cleaner, more efficient power generation now will help us keep bills lower for customers than they otherwise would be in the future. Because when we save, so do our customers. Today represents our belief in Mississippi's bright future.” – Haley Fisackerly, Entergy Mississippi President and CEO

“The Delta Blues Advanced Power Station is a huge win for Greenville, Washington County, and the state of Mississippi. Entergy has been an exceptional partner in growing our state's economy. This new plant will power 385,000 homes and is a great example of Mississippi's commitment to bringing reliable, available, and affordable energy to our state's residents and businesses.” – Governor Tate Reeves

"Today, as we break ground on Entergy's new Delta Blues Advanced Power Station, we are not just investing in Mississippi's energy future; we are igniting a transformative opportunity for economic development across the Delta. This project represents a commitment to cleaner, more efficient energy solutions, but also represents a commitment to economic development that will create jobs, stimulate local businesses, and uplift our communities. By prioritizing sustainable energy, we are ensuring that our communities thrive and that the benefits of growth are felt by everyone. Together, we are building a brighter, more prosperous future for the Mississippi Delta and our great state." – Bennie Thompson, U.S. Congressman

“This new power plant is a transformative project that will bring economic growth, improved infrastructure, reliable energy, and environmental sustainability to Greenville and the Mississippi Delta. Our collaboration with Entergy reflects a strong commitment to uplifting underserved communities and advancing sustainable development through job creation and skills training. This partnership with Entergy showcases Greenville as a forward-thinking city, ready to embrace modern solutions for growth while addressing the needs of its citizens and businesses alike.” – Errick Simmons, Greenville Mayor

“The news that Entergy Mississippi had chosen Washington County as the site for their new state of the art power generating facility was greeted with cheers and applause. This investment in Washington County represents a great opportunity for economic development and future growth. As we celebrate 50 years of service from the Gerald Andrus facility, I'd like to thank the Entergy team for their confidence in Washington County and the investment into a brighter future for us all.” – Carl McGee, Washington County Board of Supervisors President

