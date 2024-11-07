Naftogaz Steadily Increasing Gas Production CEO Chernyshov

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Naftogaz Group's companies have been steadily increasing natural production volumes for two years in a row to fully meet the needs of Ukrainians, and are planning to further develop the gas production sector.

The relevant statement was made by Naftogaz Group Board Chairman & CEO Oleksiy Chernyshov during the 10th Kyiv International Economic Forum, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“For the second year in a row, we have managed to increase gas production by 7%. We also encourage privately-owned companies to continue extracting gas,” Chernyshov said.

In his words, amid the ban on natural gas exports, Naftogaz Group acquires natural gas from private gas producers via the Ukrainian Energy Exchange (UEEX).

“This allows us to accumulate the sufficient gas stocks in underground storage facilities,” Chernyshov added.

According to him, at the moment, Ukraine's daily production rate of natural gas is 54 million cubic meters.

“Speaking of the forecast for the next year, if we maintain the development pace, we will reach very strong figures,” Chernyshov concluded.

He also emphasized that Ukrainian household consumers, district heating providers, and public sector entities had been fully provided with domestically-produced gas so far. Ukraine's gas supply system is ready for the challenges of the heating season.

A reminder that, in January-September 2024, Naftogaz Group's companies produced more than 11 billion cubic meters of gas , which is 0.7 billion cubic meters higher compared to the same period last year.

