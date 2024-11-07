Civilian Injured As Russians Attack Beryslav With Drone
11/7/2024 7:14:12 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russians dropped explosives from a drone on the city of Beryslav in the Kherson region, wounding a 57-year-old man.
That is according to Kherson Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.
“At approximately 16:00, Russian troops attacked Beryslav with a UAV,” the report says.
Explosives dropped from the drone injured a 57-year-old man. He sustained an explosive injury, concussion and a shrapnel wound to his leg. The victim was taken to the hospital. He is currently receiving medical care.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the body of a dead man was unblocked at the site of the evening shelling in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson.
