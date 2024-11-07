Zelensky, Starmer Talk Victory Plan, Support For Ukraine's Army

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine and UK Prime Keir Starmer during a meeting in Budapest on the sidelines of the European Community summit discussed the implementation of the Victory Plan and support for the Ukrainian defense industry.

According to Zelensky, an important element of the Victory Plan is the of long-range capabilities to Ukraine and the permission to use them against military targets inside Russia.

"I am grateful to Keir Starmer and the entire British people for standing with us during this challenging time. We take great pride in the strong bilateral relations between our nations," Zelensky emphasized.

According to the President's website, Zelensky thanked the United Kingdom for the recent decision to grant Ukraine a $3 billion loan at the expense of proceeds from frozen Russian assets. The money is part of the $50 billion loan that the G7 countries have pledged to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, President Zelensky and his Moldovan counterpart Maia Sandu discussed coordination of efforts on the way to the European Union on the sidelines of the summit of the European Political Community in Budapest.

Photo: President's Office