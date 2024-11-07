Ukraine's Losses From Russian Aggression Reach $800B - President

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Damages that Ukraine suffered as a result of Russian aggression have reached nearly $800 billion.

This figure was mentioned by President Volodymyr Zelensky during a press following his participation in the summit of the European Community in Budapest, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"Now there's $300 billion worth of frozen Russian assets. They (the Russians – ed.) destroyed Ukraine to the tune of about $800 billion, according to estimates by international organizations," he said.

, Starmer talk Victory Plan, support for Ukraine's Arm

Ukraine now needs these frozen assets to purchase weapons and build homes for people who lost them as a result of the war, Zelensky emphasized.

He noted that the amount of funds Russia receives from the use of its shadow fleet of oil tankers is times greater than the aid Ukraine receives from all allies combined.

Zelensky,discuss military aid to Ukraine

"I spoke with partners today, giving them an example of Russia's shadow fleet, which sails through the waters of the European Union and NATO members. The Russian shadow fleet earns $11-12 billion a month. Let's multiply that by 12 months... I only ask you to compare this money with how much aid Ukraine has received. Again, we are grateful for everything, no reservations. But that shadow fleet of the Russian Federation, which was never sanctioned, alone earned more in almost three years of war than all the aid of the whole world donated to Ukraine in this war," said the president.

Taiwan severs machine tool supplies to Russia after schemes exposed by Ukrainian think tank

At the same time, he emphasized the insufficiency of sanctions. In particular, he recalled that restrictions are imposed not on all Russian banks and energy resources.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia would exploit any ceasefire, if it provides no security guarantees to Ukraine, to prepare for the further occupation of Ukraine.

Photo: President's Office