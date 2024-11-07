J & K Govt Mulls Syllabus Relaxation For November Exams

Sakina Itoo cited the winter zone's probability of snowfall as the reason for conducting exams in mid-November, rather than delaying them further.

The exams, initially scheduled for March, will now be conducted in mid-November. To address concerns, the Minister assured that the problems of students will be taken into account, and relaxation in the syllabus will be provided to students up to class 9 after consulting stakeholders.

“This will alleviate the concerns of students and parents in Jammu and Kashmir, ensuring a smoother transition to the new academic schedule,” Sakina Itoo said.

Meanwhile, schools have started issuing admission notifications for lower standards due to the shift in the academic calendar.

Majority of the schools across the Kashmir valley have started preparations to hold exams from class 1 to class 9 before the weather takes ugly turn.

The J&K government yesterday issued a formal notification regarding holding exams from class 1 to class 9 in the November-December session. Pertinently, the proposal to revert back to November-December was mooted by Education Minister Sakina Itoo in the last cabinet meeting which was approved unanimously.

The proposal has done away with the March session from class 1 to 9 but students of class 10 to 12 will have to wait till next year to see a change in session.

As Kashmir is witnessing persistent dry weather adding more to the cold wave during morning and evening hours, Kashmir schools have prepared themselves for the exams ahead of the winter vacations, which are expected to be announced by mid December.

Reportedly, date sheets for annual exams are being printed and they are going to hold all exams between November 20 to December 5.

“We are printing the date sheets and we will start exams soon. We will start from Kindergarten, from class 1 to class 5 and from class 6 to class 9,” said Farooq Ahmed, who heads one of the schools in Srinagar.

Many teachers said that KG class students are feeling uncomfortable during morning hours even though school timing has been changed from 10 am to 3 pm.

“It's a matter of a week and we will conduct exams in view of the cold wave and winter vacations,“said Kulsoom, a teacher in another Srinagar school.

Parents too have demanded timely exams.

