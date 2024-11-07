Astrana Health, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
Company to Host conference Call on Thursday, November 7, 2024, at 2:30 p.m. PT/5:30 p.m. ET
ALHAMBRA, Calif., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Astrana Health, Inc. ("Astrana," and together with its subsidiaries and affiliated entities, the "Company") (NASDAQ: ASTH ), a leading provider-centric, technology-powered healthcare company enabling providers to deliver accessible, high-quality, and high-value care to all, today announced its consolidated financial results for the third quarter ended September
30, 2024.
"Astrana's strong third quarter continues to reflect the outcomes we are driving with the Astrana care model and value-based care enablement platform. We continued to see strong organic and inorganic growth across our businesses while delivering high-quality care and managing costs effectively in the quarter. We are confident in our platform's ability to continue improving access, quality, and coordination of care for around 1.1 million patients in local communities nationwide," said President and CEO of Astrana, Brandon K. Sim.
Financial Highlights for three months ended September
30, 2024:
All comparisons are to the three months ended September
30, 2023 unless otherwise stated.
Total revenue of $478.7 million, up 37% from $348.2 million
Care Partners revenue of $455.8 million, up 42% from $320.9 million
Net income attributable to Astrana of $16.1 million, down 27% from $22.1 million
Earnings per share - diluted ("EPS - diluted") of $0.33, down 30% from $0.47
Adjusted EBITDA of $45.2 million, down 13% from $52.0 million
Financial Highlights for the nine months ended September
30, 2024:
All comparisons are to the nine months ended September
30, 2023 unless otherwise stated.
Total revenue of $1,369.3 million, up 32% from $1,033.6 million
Care Partners revenue of $1,301.4 million, up 36% from $957.3 million
Net income attributable to Astrana of $50.1 million, up 4% from $48.4 million
Earnings per share - diluted ("EPS - diluted") of $1.04, up 1% from $1.03
Adjusted EBITDA of $135.3 million, up 15% from $117.6 million
Recent Operating Highlights
On October 4, 2024, the Company closed the acquisition of all of the outstanding membership interest in Collaborative Health Systems, LLC ("CHS") and all of the outstanding equity interests in Golden Triangle Physician Alliance and Heritage Physician Networks for an aggregate purchase price of $37.5 million, subject to customary adjustments, plus earnout payments in an aggregate amount of up to $21.5 million.
|
Segment Results for three months ended September
30, 2024:
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended September
30, 2024
|
|
(in thousands)
|
|
Care
Partners
|
|
|
Care
Delivery
|
|
|
Care
Enablement
|
|
|
Other
|
|
|
Intersegment
Elimination
|
|
|
|
Corporate
Costs
|
|
|
Consolidated
Total
|
|
Total revenues
|
|
$
|
455,760
|
|
|
$
|
34,728
|
|
|
$
|
40,930
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
(52,708)
|
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
478,710
|
|
% change vs. prior year quarter
|
|
|
42
|
%
|
|
|
20
|
%
|
|
|
11
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of services
|
|
|
369,835
|
|
|
|
29,114
|
|
|
|
19,604
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(13,335)
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
405,218
|
|
General and administrative(1)
|
|
|
47,139
|
|
|
|
6,971
|
|
|
|
15,012
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(39,370)
|
|
|
|
|
15,315
|
|
|
|
45,067
|
|
Total expenses
|
|
|
416,974
|
|
|
|
36,085
|
|
|
|
34,616
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(52,705)
|
|
|
|
|
15,315
|
|
|
|
450,285
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income (loss) from operations
|
|
$
|
38,786
|
|
|
$
|
(1,357)
|
|
|
$
|
6,314
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
(3)
|
|
(2)
|
|
$
|
(15,315)
|
|
|
$
|
28,425
|
|
% change vs. prior year quarter
|
|
|
(4)
|
%
|
|
|
31
|
%
|
|
|
(2)
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
Balance includes general and administrative expenses and depreciation and amortization.
|
(2)
|
Income from operations for the intersegment elimination represents rental income from segments renting from other segments. Rental income is presented within other income which is not presented in the table.
2024 Guidance:
As we adjust our full-year outlook to incorporate CHS's financial contribution, we are raising our revenue guidance and narrowing our net income attributable to Astrana, Adjusted EBITDA, and EPS guidance for the year ending December
31, 2024.
|
($ in millions, except per share amounts)
|
|
2024 Guidance Range
|
|
|
|
Low
|
|
|
High
|
|
Total revenue
|
|
$
|
1,950
|
|
|
$
|
2,030
|
|
Net income attributable to Astrana Health, Inc.
|
|
$
|
52
|
|
|
$
|
58
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$
|
165
|
|
|
$
|
175
|
|
EPS – diluted
|
|
$
|
1.06
|
|
|
$
|
1.19
|
See "Guidance Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA" and "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for additional information. There can be no assurance that actual amounts will not be materially higher or lower than these expectations. See "Forward-Looking Statements" below for additional information.
Conference Call and Webcast Information:
Astrana will host a conference call at 2:30 p.m. PT/5:30 p.m. ET today (Thursday, November 7, 2024), during which management will discuss the results of the third quarter ended September
30, 2024. To participate in the conference call, please use the following dial-in numbers about 5 minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time:
U.S. & Canada (Toll-Free):
+1 (888) 272-8703
International (Toll):
+1 (713) 481-1320
The conference call can also be accessed via webcast at:
An accompanying slide presentation will be available in PDF format on the "IR Calendar" page of the Company's website ( ) after issuance of the earnings release and will be furnished as an exhibit to Astrana's current report on Form 8-K to be filed with the SEC, accessible at .
Those who are unable to attend the live conference call may access the recording at the above webcast link, which will be made available shortly after the conclusion of the call.
Note About Consolidated Entities
The Company consolidates entities in which it has a controlling financial interest. The Company consolidates subsidiaries in which it holds, directly or indirectly, more than 50% of the voting rights, and variable interest entities ("VIEs") in which the Company is the primary beneficiary. Noncontrolling interests represent third party equity ownership interests in the Company's consolidated entities (including certain VIEs). The amount of net income attributable to noncontrolling interests is disclosed in the Company's consolidated statements of income.
Note About Stockholders ' Equity, Certain Treasury Stock and Earnings Per Share
As of the date of this press release, 41,048 holdback shares have not been issued to certain former shareholders of the Company's subsidiary, Astrana Health Management, Inc. ("AHM"), formerly known as Network Medical Management, Inc., who were AHM shareholders at the time of closing of the merger, as they have yet to submit properly completed letters of transmittal to Astrana in order to receive their pro rata portion of Astrana's common stock and warrants as contemplated under that certain Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated December 21, 2016, among Astrana, AHM, Apollo Acquisition Corp. ("Merger Subsidiary") and Kenneth Sim, M.D., as amended, pursuant to which Merger Subsidiary merged with and into AHM, with AHM as the surviving corporation. Pending such receipt, such former AHM shareholders have the right to receive, without interest, their pro rata share of dividends or distributions with a record date after the effectiveness of the merger. The Company's consolidated financial statements have treated such shares of common stock as outstanding, given the receipt of the letter of transmittal is considered perfunctory and Astrana is legally obligated to issue these shares in connection with the merger.
Shares of Astrana's common stock owned by Allied Physicians of California, a Professional Medical Corporation ("APC"), a VIE of the Company, are legally issued and outstanding but excluded from shares of common stock outstanding in the Company's consolidated financial statements, as such shares are treated as treasury shares for accounting purposes. Such shares, therefore, are not included in the number of shares of common stock outstanding used to calculate the Company's earnings per share.
About Astrana Health,
Inc.
Astrana is a leading physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. Leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, Astrana operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner. Together with our affiliated physician groups and consolidated entities, we provide coordinated outcomes-based medical care in a cost-effective manner.
Headquartered in Alhambra, California, Astrana serves over 12,000 providers and approximately 1.1 million patients in value-based care arrangements. Its subsidiaries and affiliates include management services organizations (MSOs), a network of risk-bearing organizations ("RBOs") that encompasses independent practice associations ("IPAs"), accountable care organizations ("ACOs"), and state-specific entities such as Restricted Knox-Keene licensed health plans in California, and care delivery entities across primary, multi-specialty, and ancillary care. For more information, please visit .
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements about the Company's guidance for the year ending December
31, 2024, ability to meet operational goals, ability to meet expectations in deployment of care coordination and management capabilities, ability to decrease cost of care while improving quality and outcomes, ability to deliver sustainable revenue and EBITDA growth as well as long-term value, ability to respond to the changing environment, and successful implementation of strategic growth plans, acquisition strategy, and merger integration efforts. Forward-looking statements reflect current views with respect to future events and financial performance and therefore cannot be guaranteed. Such statements are based on the current expectations and certain assumptions of the Company's management, and some or all of such expectations and assumptions may not materialize or may vary significantly from actual results. Actual results may also vary materially from forward-looking statements due to risks, uncertainties and other factors, known and unknown, including the risk factors described from time to time in the Company's reports filed or furnished with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation the risk factors discussed in the Company's
Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December
31, 2023, and any subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.
FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Investor Relations
(626) 943-6491
[email protected]
|
ASTRANA HEALTH, INC.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA)
|
|
|
September
30,
2024
|
|
|
December
31,
2023
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
347,994
|
|
|
$
|
293,807
|
|
Investment in marketable securities
|
|
|
2,354
|
|
|
|
2,498
|
|
Receivables, net
|
|
|
132,237
|
|
|
|
76,780
|
|
Receivables, net – related parties
|
|
|
76,568
|
|
|
|
58,980
|
|
Income taxes receivable
|
|
|
16,211
|
|
|
|
10,657
|
|
Other receivables
|
|
|
1,120
|
|
|
|
1,335
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
|
20,506
|
|
|
|
17,450
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
596,990
|
|
|
|
461,507
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Land, property and equipment, net
|
|
|
12,172
|
|
|
|
7,171
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
|
109,108
|
|
|
|
71,648
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
409,711
|
|
|
|
278,831
|
|
Income taxes receivable
|
|
|
15,943
|
|
|
|
15,943
|
|
Loans receivable, non-current
|
|
|
55,284
|
|
|
|
26,473
|
|
Investments in other entities – equity method
|
|
|
34,629
|
|
|
|
25,774
|
|
Investments in privately held entities
|
|
|
8,896
|
|
|
|
6,396
|
|
Restricted cash
|
|
|
646
|
|
|
|
345
|
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
|
|
33,119
|
|
|
|
37,396
|
|
Other assets
|
|
|
8,878
|
|
|
|
1,877
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total non-current assets
|
|
|
688,386
|
|
|
|
471,854
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets(1)
|
|
$
|
1,285,376
|
|
|
$
|
933,361
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities, mezzanine equity and equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
|
$
|
94,811
|
|
|
$
|
59,949
|
|
Fiduciary accounts payable
|
|
|
6,041
|
|
|
|
7,737
|
|
Medical liabilities
|
|
|
160,279
|
|
|
|
106,657
|
|
Dividend payable
|
|
|
638
|
|
|
|
638
|
|
Finance lease liabilities
|
|
|
554
|
|
|
|
646
|
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
|
|
5,241
|
|
|
|
4,607
|
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
|
|
15,000
|
|
|
|
19,500
|
|
Other liabilities
|
|
|
30,364
|
|
|
|
18,940
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
312,928
|
|
|
|
218,674
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred tax liability
|
|
|
2,857
|
|
|
|
4,072
|
|
Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion
|
|
|
743
|
|
|
|
1,033
|
|
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
|
|
|
31,162
|
|
|
|
36,289
|
|
Long-term debt, net of current portion and deferred financing costs
|
|
|
423,119
|
|
|
|
258,939
|
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
|
|
7,460
|
|
|
|
3,586
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
|
|
465,341
|
|
|
|
303,919
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities(1)
|
|
|
778,269
|
|
|
|
522,593
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mezzanine equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noncontrolling interest in Allied Physicians of California, a Professional Medical Corporation ("APC")
|
|
|
(202,512)
|
|
|
|
(205,883)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value per share; 5,000,000 shares authorized as of
September
30, 2024 and December
31, 2023
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Series A Preferred stock, zero authorized and issued and zero outstanding as of
September 30, 2024 and 1,111,111 authorized and issued and zero
outstanding as of
December
31, 2023
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Series B Preferred stock, zero authorized and issued and zero outstanding as of
September 30, 2024 and 555,555 authorized and issued and zero outstanding as of
December
31, 2023
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Common stock, $0.001 par value per share; 100,000,000 shares authorized,
47,780,523 and 46,843,743 shares issued and outstanding, excluding 10,598,749
and 10,584,340 treasury shares, as of September
30, 2024 and December
31, 2023,
respectively
|
|
|
48
|
|
|
|
47
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
411,334
|
|
|
|
371,037
|
|
Retained earnings
|
|
|
293,234
|
|
|
|
243,134
|
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
|
|
704,616
|
|
|
|
614,218
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-controlling interest
|
|
|
5,003
|
|
|
|
2,433
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total equity
|
|
|
709,619
|
|
|
|
616,651
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and equity
|
|
$
|
1,285,376
|
|
|
$
|
933,361
|
|
(1)
|
The Company's condensed consolidated balance sheets include the assets and liabilities of its consolidated VIEs. The condensed consolidated balance sheets include total assets that can be used only to settle obligations of the Company's consolidated VIEs totaling $701.1 million and $540.8 million as of September
30, 2024 and December
31, 2023, respectively, and total liabilities of the Company's consolidated VIEs for which creditors do not have recourse to the general credit of the primary beneficiary of $194.1 million and $146.0 million as of September
30, 2024 and December
31, 2023, respectively. These VIE balances do not include $413.3 million of investment in affiliates and $76.3 million of amounts due to affiliates as of September
30, 2024, and $273.2 million of investment in affiliates and $107.3 million of amounts due to affiliates as of December
31, 2023, as these are eliminated upon consolidation and not presented within the condensed consolidated balance sheets.
|
ASTRANA HEALTH, INC.
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|
(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)
|
(UNAUDITED)
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
September
30,
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended
September
30,
|
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2023
|
|
Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capitation, net
|
|
$
|
431,401
|
|
|
$
|
305,678
|
|
|
$
|
1,239,885
|
|
|
$
|
906,430
|
|
Risk pool settlements and incentives
|
|
|
21,779
|
|
|
|
15,022
|
|
|
|
57,564
|
|
|
|
48,605
|
|
Management fee income
|
|
|
2,747
|
|
|
|
9,898
|
|
|
|
8,429
|
|
|
|
32,287
|
|
Fee-for-service, net
|
|
|
18,692
|
|
|
|
15,892
|
|
|
|
54,588
|
|
|
|
41,216
|
|
Other revenue
|
|
|
4,091
|
|
|
|
1,683
|
|
|
|
8,865
|
|
|
|
5,087
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total revenue
|
|
|
478,710
|
|
|
|
348,173
|
|
|
|
1,369,331
|
|
|
|
1,033,625
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of services, excluding depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
405,218
|
|
|
|
275,375
|
|
|
|
1,148,422
|
|
|
|
857,648
|
|
General and administrative expenses
|
|
|
37,803
|
|
|
|
29,410
|
|
|
|
112,478
|
|
|
|
74,648
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
7,264
|
|
|
|
4,305
|
|
|
|
19,801
|
|
|
|
12,846
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total expenses
|
|
|
450,285
|
|
|
|
309,090
|
|
|
|
1,280,701
|
|
|
|
945,142
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income from operations
|
|
|
28,425
|
|
|
|
39,083
|
|
|
|
88,630
|
|
|
|
88,483
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other income (expense)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income (loss) from equity method investments
|
|
|
1,353
|
|
|
|
(2,104)
|
|
|
|
2,887
|
|
|
|
3,104
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
(8,856)
|
|
|
|
(3,779)
|
|
|
|
(25,028)
|
|
|
|
(10,680)
|
|
Interest income
|
|
|
3,778
|
|
|
|
3,281
|
|
|
|
11,287
|
|
|
|
9,617
|
|
Unrealized (loss) gain on investments
|
|
|
(561)
|
|
|
|
(342)
|
|
|
|
415
|
|
|
|
(5,875)
|
|
Other income
|
|
|
2,673
|
|
|
|
1,876
|
|
|
|
4,522
|
|
|
|
4,265
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total other (expense) income, net
|
|
|
(1,613)
|
|
|
|
(1,068)
|
|
|
|
(5,917)
|
|
|
|
431
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income before provision for income taxes
|
|
|
26,812
|
|
|
|
38,015
|
|
|
|
82,713
|
|
|
|
88,914
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
|
7,831
|
|
|
|
10,042
|
|
|
|
25,004
|
|
|
|
30,971
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
|
18,981
|
|
|
|
27,973
|
|
|
|
57,709
|
|
|
|
57,943
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income attributable to non-controlling interest
|
|
|
2,887
|
|
|
|
5,914
|
|
|
|
7,609
|
|
|
|
9,582
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income attributable to Astrana Health, Inc.
|
|
$
|
16,094
|
|
|
$
|
22,059
|
|
|
$
|
50,100
|
|
|
$
|
48,361
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per share – basic
|
|
$
|
0.34
|
|
|
$
|
0.47
|
|
|
$
|
1.05
|
|
|
$
|
1.04
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per share – diluted
|
|
$
|
0.33
|
|
|
$
|
0.47
|
|
|
$
|
1.04
|
|
|
$
|
1.03
|
EBITDA
Set forth below are reconciliations of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as well as the reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA margin for the three and nine months ended September
30, 2024 and 2023. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA margin as Adjusted EBITDA over total revenue.
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
September
30,
|
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended
September
30,
|
|
|
(in thousands)
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
18,981
|
|
|
|
$
|
27,973
|
|
|
|
$
|
57,709
|
|
|
|
$
|
57,943
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
8,856
|
|
|
|
|
3,779
|
|
|
|
|
25,028
|
|
|
|
|
10,680
|
|
|
Interest income
|
|
|
(3,778)
|
|
|
|
|
(3,281)
|
|
|
|
|
(11,287)
|
|
|
|
|
(9,617)
|
|
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
|
7,831
|
|
|
|
|
10,042
|
|
|
|
|
25,004
|
|
|
|
|
30,971
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
7,264
|
|
|
|
|
4,305
|
|
|
|
|
19,801
|
|
|
|
|
12,846
|
|
|
EBITDA
|
|
|
39,154
|
|
|
|
|
42,818
|
|
|
|
|
116,255
|
|
|
|
|
102,823
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Income) loss from equity method investments
|
|
|
(1,353)
|
|
|
|
|
2,016
|
|
|
|
|
(2,887)
|
|
|
|
|
(3,160)
|
|
|
Other, net
|
|
|
1,206
|
|
(1)
|
|
|
1,723
|
|
(2)
|
|
|
2,663
|
|
(3)
|
|
|
1,507
|
|
(2)
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
|
6,163
|
|
|
|
|
5,706
|
|
|
|
|
19,301
|
|
|
|
|
13,364
|
|
|
APC excluded asset costs
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
(289)
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
3,039
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$
|
45,170
|
|
|
|
$
|
51,974
|
|
|
|
$
|
135,332
|
|
|
|
$
|
117,573
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total revenue
|
|
$
|
478,710
|
|
|
|
$
|
348,173
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,369,331
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,033,625
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA margin
|
|
|
9
|
%
|
|
|
|
15
|
%
|
|
|
|
10
|
%
|
|
|
|
11
|
%
|
|
(1)
|
Other, net for the three months ended September
30, 2024 relates to non-cash changes related to change in the fair value of our financing obligation to purchase the remaining equity interests in one of our investments, non-cash changes related to change in the fair value of the Company's Collar Agreement, non-cash gain on debt extinguishment related to one of our promissory note payables, and transaction costs incurred for our investments and tax restructuring fees.
|
|
|
(2)
|
Other, net for the three and nine months ended September
30, 2023 relates to transaction costs incurred for our investments and tax restructuring fees and non-cash changes related to change in the fair value of our financing obligation to purchase the remaining equity interests, changes in the fair value of our contingent liabilities, and changes in the fair value of the Company's Collar Agreement.
|
|
|
(3)
|
Other, net for the nine months ended September
30, 2024 relates to financial guarantee via a letter of credit that we provided almost three years ago in support of two local provider-led ACOs, non-cash changes related to change in the fair value of our financing obligation to purchase the remaining equity interests in one of our investments, non-cash changes related to change in the fair value of the Company's Collar Agreement, non-cash gain on debt extinguishment related to one of our promissory note payables, transaction costs incurred for our investments and tax restructuring fees, and reimbursement from a related party of the Company for taxes associated with the Excluded Assets spin-off.
|
Guidance Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
|
|
2024 Guidance Range
|
|
(in thousands)
|
|
Low
|
|
|
High
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
59,340
|
|
|
$
|
66,240
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
18,750
|
|
|
|
18,750
|
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
|
26,660
|
|
|
|
29,760
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
27,500
|
|
|
|
27,500
|
|
EBITDA
|
|
|
132,250
|
|
|
|
142,250
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income from equity method investments
|
|
|
(4,250)
|
|
|
|
(4,250)
|
|
Other, net
|
|
|
5,000
|
|
|
|
5,000
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
|
32,000
|
|
|
|
32,000
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$
|
165,000
|
|
|
$
|
175,000
|
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains the non-GAAP financial measures EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, of which the most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") is net income. These measures are not in accordance with, or alternatives to GAAP, and may be calculated differently from similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental performance measure of our operations, for financial and operational decision-making, and as a supplemental means of evaluating period-to-period comparisons on a consistent basis. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, excluding income or loss from equity method investments, non-recurring and non-cash transactions, stock-based compensation, and APC excluded assets costs. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA margin as Adjusted EBITDA over total revenue.
The Company believes the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with relevant and useful information, as it allows investors to evaluate the operating performance of the business activities without having to account for differences recognized because of non-core or non-recurring financial information. When GAAP financial measures are viewed in conjunction with non-GAAP financial measures, investors are provided with a more meaningful understanding of the Company's ongoing operating performance. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures are among those indicators the Company uses as a basis for evaluating operational performance, allocating resources, and planning and forecasting future periods. Non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for, GAAP financial measures. Other companies may calculate both EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA differently, limiting the usefulness of these measures for comparative purposes. To the extent this release contains historical or future non-GAAP financial measures, the Company has provided corresponding GAAP financial measures for comparative purposes. The reconciliation between certain GAAP and non-GAAP measures is provided above.
SOURCE Astrana Health, Inc.
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN07112024003732001241ID1108863430