Imoment By Hu Wan And Li Jianpeng Wins Bronze In A' Culinary And Food Industry Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Imoment

Low-Alcohol Wine Series Recognized for Innovative Design and Immersive Experience

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of art design, has announced Imoment, a low-alcohol wine series designed by Hu Wan and Li Jianpeng , as the Bronze winner in the Food, Beverage and Culinary Arts Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Imoment's innovative design within the culinary art industry.Imoment's design aligns with the growing trend of young consumers seeking low-alcohol beverages that provide relaxation and social enjoyment. By blending stunning visuals with the physiological effects of light intoxication, Imoment offers an immersive experience that sets it apart from similar products on the market. This innovative approach has the potential to influence industry standards and inspire future designs in the low-alcohol beverage sector.The award-winning design of Imoment showcases a commitment to capturing beautiful moments through its packaging and design interfaces. By integrating the visual impact of scenes from sunrise and sunset, Imoment helps young consumers better experience their own moments of joy when opening the drinks. The designers successfully combined color emotions with the taste of the drink to provide consumers with both spiritual value and commercial differentiation.Winning the Bronze A' Design Award serves as a motivation for the Imoment team to continue striving for excellence and innovation in their future projects. This recognition may foster further exploration and creativity within the brand, as they seek to develop more products that blend visual appeal with sensory experiences. The award also highlights the potential for low-alcohol beverages to offer high-quality, emotionally engaging experiences to consumers.Interested parties may learn more at:About Hu Wan and Li JianpengHu Wan and Li Jianpeng are part of the IDC Innovation Design Center at NetEase Yanxuan, a lifestyle brand favored by the new middle class in China. The design team covers all categories, including home, clothing, shoes, food, beverages, personal care, pets, sports, travel, and electronic products. They focus on cultural research and innovative design, achieving differentiation through people-oriented design and brand strategy. The team creates value through design, offering services such as brand design, packaging design, product design, and industrial design.About Netease Yanxuan Trading Co. LtdNetEase Yanxuan, officially launched in April 2016, is a lifestyle brand under NetEase that caters to the new middle class in China. The brand covers eight categories: home life, clothing and shoes, food and beverages, personal care and cleaning, mother and baby, sports and outdoors, digital appliances, and Yanxuan Global. NetEase Yanxuan aims to provide high-quality, well-designed products that enhance the daily lives of its customers.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes outstanding designs that demonstrate creativity, practicality, and professional execution in the Food, Beverage and Culinary Arts Design category. The award acknowledges the skill and dedication of designers who create works that stand out for their thoughtful development, innovative use of materials and technology, and potential to positively influence industry standards. Winning designs are selected based on criteria such as innovative use of ingredients, presentation excellence, creativity in plating, taste experience, texture complexity, aesthetic appeal, nutritional value consideration, sustainability in preparation, cultural relevance, fusion of flavors, originality in concept, use of color, balance of elements, sensory engagement, seasonal ingredient utilization, complexity in technique, consistency in execution, dietary requirement accommodation, and menu design innovation.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized in all industries, with participation open to entries from all countries. Established in 2008, the A' Design Award is now in its 16th year and has become a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of culinary art design. The competition aims to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, ultimately contributing to the creation of a better world through the power of good design. Entries are blind peer-reviewed and voted on based on pre-established evaluation criteria by a world-class, influential, and expert jury panel consisting of design professionals, culinary art industry professionals, journalists, academics, and designers. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at

