Arab Importers To Join Brazil Footwear Show

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Four importers from Arab companies will be in São Paulo from November 11 to 13 to look at footwear products at BFShow . Held by the Brazilian Footwear Industries Association (Abicalçados), the show will welcome 160 importers from 32 countries. They have been invited under the Brazilian Footwear project, an initiative from Abicalçados and the Brazilian Trade and Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil).

The Arab companies joining the show are Al Jaroodi, Al Safeer International, and Andy Enterprises LLC, from the UAE, and the Armando Company, from Kuwait. The three-day event is expected to see 10,000 visitors. Showgoers from 60 different countries have registered.



Footwear:

In October of this year, the UAE was the 20th biggest importer of footwear from Brazil, and the only Arab country in the top 20 list. UAE imports came out to USD 577,600, up 113.6% from October 2023. When it comes to footwear imports to Brazil, Tunisia ranked 16th at USD 22,500 in sales, up 138.6% from October 2023.



Press Release/Abicalçados

