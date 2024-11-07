Jordan Denounces Assault On UNIFIL Forces In Lebanon

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 7 (Petra)-- The of Foreign and Expatriates, on Thursday, denounced the attack on the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) in the Sidon region of southern Lebanon, which many Malaysian serving in the peacekeeping forces.Ambassador Sufian Qudah, the ministry's official spokesperson, emphasized the importance of protecting the safety of UN forces and their members as well as the necessity of fully implementing Security Council 1701, which calls for an immediate halt to Israeli aggression against Lebanon and the protection of the region from the fallout that is driving it closer to a regional conflict.Ambassador Qudah conveyed the Kingdom's condolences and unwavering support for the government and citizens of Malaysia, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.