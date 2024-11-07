Jordan Denounces Assault On UNIFIL Forces In Lebanon
Date
11/7/2024 2:01:42 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Nov. 7 (Petra)-- The Ministry
of Foreign and Expatriates, on Thursday, denounced the attack on the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) in the Sidon region of southern Lebanon, which injured
many Malaysian soldiers
serving in the peacekeeping forces.
Ambassador Sufian Qudah, the ministry's official spokesperson, emphasized the importance of protecting the safety of UN forces and their members as well as the necessity of fully implementing Security Council resolution
1701, which calls for an immediate halt to Israeli aggression against Lebanon and the protection of the region from the fallout that is driving it closer to a regional conflict.
Ambassador Qudah conveyed the Kingdom's condolences and unwavering support for the government and citizens of Malaysia, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.
MENAFN07112024000117011021ID1108862625
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.