Heather M. Bowlin Named 2024 Edna Silberman Humanitarian Service Awardee

Heather M. Bowlin, recipient of the Edna Silberman Humanitarian Service Award

Keystone Human Services (KHS) honored Heather M. Bowlin with the Edna Silberman Humanitarian Service Award at the 52nd Annual Meeting of the Membership.

- Charles Sweeder, President and CEO of Keystone Human Services

HARRISBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On November 6, 2024, Keystone Human Services (KHS) honored Heather M. Bowlin with the Edna Silberman Humanitarian Service Award at the 52nd Annual Meeting of the Membership.

Given annually, the award honors outstanding citizens who have made significant contributions to individuals, the community, and KHS, and who have played a major role in making the KHS vision real in the lives of others.

Bowlin has been a member of the Keystone Partnership Board of Directors since 2011, currently serving as the Vice Chair, and she has been a Corporate Member since 2018. She is a steadfast supporter of KHS's fundraising activities and events. She plays an active role on the ChocolateBall Committee, which she chaired from 2005-2017 and continues to serve as a member, helping to organize and design KHS's largest fundraising event.

“Heather is a champion within the community for Keystone Human Services and our mission,” said Charles S. Sweeder, President and CEO of KHS.“Her leadership, energy, and creativity have been invaluable in engaging other community members and organizations in our work to promote inclusion for people with disability.”

“It is an honor to present this award to Heather,” said Stephen Rader, KHS Board Chair.“She's an example of how an individual can help to unite the community around a common cause.”



About Keystone Human Services

KHS is a multi-national human services organization based in Harrisburg, PA. KHS operates in Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware, New Jersey, the Republic of Moldova, and India, providing advocacy, services, and supports in early childhood education and family support, mental health, autism, and intellectual, developmental, cognitive, and physical disability. We build communities where everyone can thrive, direct their own lives, establish homes, find meaningful work, pursue education alongside their peers, and fill valued roles in the community. In addition to operating as KHS, KHS provides services through Susquehanna Service Dogs (SSD), Capital Area Head Start (CAHS), Partnerships for People, Key Human Services, Keystone Moldova, and Keystone Institute India.

More information can be found at KHS and KeystoneMoldova

