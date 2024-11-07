(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Euronext publishes Q3 2024 results In Q3 2024, Euronext delivered a strong performance, driven by a diversified business model, the successful expansion of Euronext Clearing and continued cost discipline. Euronext reached its“Growth for Impact 2024” strategic plan targets one full quarter in advance. Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, Milan, Oslo and Paris – 7 November 2024 – Euronext, the leading pan-European infrastructure, today publishes its results for the third quarter 2024.

Q3 2024 revenue and income was up +10.0% at €396.3 million:



Strong performance of non-volume related revenue representing 58% of total revenue and income (compared to 60% in Q3 2023) and covering 153% of underlying operating expenses, excluding D&A1 (vs. 148% in Q3 2023):





Custody and Settlement revenue grew to €63.1 million (+7.1%), driven by higher assets under custody, dynamic settlement activity and continued double digit growth of value-added services;





Advanced Data Services revenue grew to €61.2 million (+10.4%), driven by continued demand for fixed-income and power trading data, dynamic non-professional usage and audit fees. It also represents a full quarter contribution of GRSS;





Listing revenue grew to €56.4 million (+3.2%), reflecting continued strong performance of corporate services and debt listing. Euronext recorded 13 new equity listings and remained the leading venue for equity listings in Europe; Technology Solutions reported €25.7 million of revenue (-6.5%), due to the termination of Borsa Italiana legacy services in March 2024 following the migration to Optiq;

Trading revenue grew to €136.9 million (+15.7%), driven by record results in fixed income and FX trading and solid growth in cash and power trading; Clearing revenue grew to €35.2 million (+19.3%), powered by the expansion of Euronext Clearing to Euronext's cash markets, and dynamic fixed income and commodities clearing. Net treasury income for Euronext Clearing was at €13.5 million (-1.7%). Increase in collateral following the financial derivatives clearing migration on 9 September and higher return on cash held was offset by client portfolio rebalancing on repo clearing and by the introduction of the VaR-based margin methodology in Q4 2023;

Underlying operating expenses excluding D&A 1 were €150.5 million (+2.7%) . Continued cost discipline and the positive impact of seasonality on recurring expenses offset the cost of growth investments. Euronext upgrades its underlying operating cost guidance for full year 2024 to €620 million.

Adjusted EBITDA 1 was €245.8 million (+15.1%) and adjusted EBITDA margin was 62.0% (+2.7pts).

Adjusted net income 1 was €180.8 million (+23.4%) and adjusted EPS was €1.74 (+26.1%), positively impacted by high results from equity investments.

Reported net income was €159.5 million (-4.2%), reflecting the negative comparison base related to the €41.6 million capital gain received in Q3 2023 for the disposal of Euronext's 11.1% stake in LCH SA.

Net debt to EBITDA 2 was at 1.5x at the end of September 2024 . Key figures for the third quarter of 2024:

In €m, unless stated otherwise Q3 2024 Q3 2023 % var % var l-f-l3 Revenue and income 396.3 360.2 +10.0% +9.7% Underlying operational expenses excluding D&A2 (150.5) (146.5) +2.7% +2.1% Adjusted EBITDA 245.8 213.7 +15.1% +14.9% Adjusted EBITDA margin 62.0% 59.3% Net income, share of the parent company shareholders 159.5 166.5 -4.2% Adjusted net income, share of the parent company shareholders 180.8 146.5 +23.4% Adjusted EPS (basic, in€) (share count differs between the two periods) 1.74 1.38 +26.1% Reported EPS (basic, in€) (share count differs between the two periods) 1.54 1.57 -1.8% Adjusted EPS (diluted, in€) (share count differs between the two periods) 1.74 1.38 +26.1% Reported EPS (diluted, in€) (share count differs between the two periods) 1.53 1.56 -2.0%

The figures in this document have not been audited or reviewed by our external auditor





Completion of the Borsa Italiana Group integration and more delivered synergies than planned



€121 million of cumulated run-rate annual EBITDA synergies were achieved at end of September 2024, above the €115 million guidance, and twice the amount targeted at the moment of the Borsa Italiana Group acquisition in April 2021. €37 million run-rate annual EBITDA synergies were delivered in Q3 2024, mainly related to the termination of the LCH SA clearing contract and the successful migration of its derivatives markets to Euronext Clearing in September 2024.

€110.8 million cumulated implementation costs have been incurred since the acquisition of the Borsa Italiana Group, of which €1.7 million were incurred during Q3 2024 . This is €48.2 million lower than the €160 million guidance announced in November 2021. “Growth for Impact 2024” financial targets achieved



Euronext achieved its“Growth for Impact 2024” financial guidance one full quarter in advance. Euronext revenue reached +4.1% CAGR2020PF-2024LTM, compared to +3% to +4% CAGR2020PF-2024e targeted. Despite inflation, Euronext continued its trademark cost discipline. Euronext reached adjusted EBITDA growth of +5.3% CAGR2020PF-2024LTM, compared to +5% to +6% CAGR2020PF-2024e targeted.



Continued bolt-on acquisitions to diversify Euronext's business model





In September 2024, Euronext acquired Substantive Research, an industry-leading pioneer providing in-depth transparency on product and pricing comparison for investment research spend, market data and investment research content. In October 2024, Euronext acquired substantially all the business of the Acupay Group, a global leader in financial reporting, corporate actions, cross-border tax relief, and securities processing. The acquisition further expands Euronext Securities services offering to investors and issuers and also strengthens Euronext's non-volume related revenue streams.

Stéphane Boujnah, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Managing Board of Euronext, said:

“Our Q3 2024 results demonstrate our ability to generate strong organic growth. We delivered double-digit topline growth thanks to the excellent performance of our diversified trading business, our successful clearing expansion in Europe and solid performance of non-volume related activities. We maintained strong cost discipline on recurring expenses and we continued to invest in growth. Consequently, we grew our adjusted EBITDA by +15.1% compared to last year, to €245.8 million. Supported by strong results from equity investments, we grew our adjusted net income to a record level of €180.8 million. Our adjusted EPS grew by +26.1% to €1.74.

Once again, we have demonstrated exceptional execution capabilities. We have finalized the migration of our derivatives markets to Euronext Clearing, the final step of the Borsa Italiana Group integration. We have over performed the €115 million guidance for the total run-rate EBITDA synergies related to the Borsa Italiana Group acquisition to reach €121 million. This is twice the amount targeted at the closing of the transaction in April 2021. We achieved more synergies than targeted, and spent less costs for the integration than anticipated.

Thanks to our strong performance, we reached our“Growth for Impact 2024” financial targets a full quarter in advance. Euronext is now present on the entire trading value chain, from pre-listing to post trade and solutions. We are perfectly positioned to accelerate growth, through innovation and efficiency. Our integrated clearing capabilities enable us to bring a set of innovative products to the market, some of which are already live. Alongside these organic initiatives, we continued to strengthen our non-volume related business with strategic bolt-on acquisitions.

I am looking forward to share how we will innovate for growth over the next three years at our investor day on 8 November 2024.”

Q3 2024 financial performance

In €m, unless stated otherwise

Q3 2024 Q3 2023 % var % var

(like-for-like, constant currencies) Revenue and income 396.3 360.2 +10.0% +9.7% Listing 56.4 54.6 +3.2% +3.5% Trading revenue, of which 136.9 118.3 +15.7% +16.1% Cash trading 68.3 64.4 +6.1% +6.1% Derivatives trading 13.0 13.4 -3.5% -3.4% Fixed income trading 37.0 25.4 +45.5% +45.5% FX trading 8.2 6.4 +27.6% +28.8% Power trading 10.4 8.6 +21.0% +24.7% Investor Services 3.6 3.0 +20.6% +15.8% Advanced Data Services 61.2 55.5 +10.4% +6.7% Post-Trade, of which 98.3 88.4 +11.2% +11.7% Clearing 35.2 29.5 +19.3% +19.3% Custody and Settlement 63.1 58.9 +7.1% +7.8% Euronext Technology Solutions & Other 25.7 27.4 -6.5% -6.3% NTI through CCP business 13.5 13.7 -1.7% -1.7% Other income 0.7 - Transitional revenues - (0.8) Underlying operational expenses exc. D&A (150.5) (146.5) +2.7% +2.1% Adjusted EBITDA 245.8 213.7 +15.1% +14.9% Adjusted EBITDA margin 62.0% 59.3% Operating expenses exc. D&A (154.6) (153.6) +0.6% +0.1% EBITDA 241.7 206.6 +17.0% +15.3% Depreciation & Amortisation (47.2) (41.9) +12.8% +13.1% Total Expenses (inc. D&A) (201.8) (195.5) +3.2% +2.8% Adjusted operating profit 224.7 195.4 +15.0% +14.9% Operating Profit 194.5 164.7 +18.1% Net financing income / (expense) 2.9 1.5 +96.9% Results from equity investments 23.4 54.4 -57.1% Profit before income tax 220.7 220.6 +0.1% Income tax expense (52.5) (48.4) +8.4% Share of non-controlling interests (8.8) (5.6) +56.2% Net income , share of the parent company shareholders 159.5 166.5 -4.2% Adjusted Net income , share of the parent company shareholders4 180.8 146.5 +23.4% Adjusted EPS (basic, in€) 1.74 1.38 +26.1% Reported EPS (basic, in€) 1.54 1.57 -1.8% Adjusted EPS (diluted, in€) 1.74 1.38 +26.1% Reported EPS (diluted, in€) 1.53 1.56 -2.0%

Share count differs between the two periods. The figures in this document have not been audited or reviewed by our external auditor.

Q3 2024 revenue and income

In Q3 2024, Euronext's revenue and income amounted to €396.3 million, up +10.0% compared to Q3 2023, driven by the strong performance of trading and post-trade activities, resulting from a dynamic trading environment for most asset classes and the positive contribution of the Euronext Clearing European expansion for cash instruments at the end of November 2023, as well as solid organic growth in non-volume related businesses.

On a like-for-like basis and at constant currencies, Euronext revenue and income was up +9.7% in Q3 2024 compared to Q3 2023.

Non-volume related revenue accounted for 58% of Group revenue in Q3 2024, slightly down compared to Q3 2023 due to the record performance in fixed-income trading and strong performance across most of the other volume-related activities. The underlying operating expenses excluding D&A coverage by non-volume related revenue ratio was at 153% in Q3 2024, compared to 148% in Q3 2023.

Q3 2024 adjusted EBITDA

Underlying operational expenses excluding depreciation and amortisation increased by +2.7% to €150.5 million, reflecting continued cost control and the positive impact of seasonality which offset accelerated growth investments. On a like-for-like basis, underlying operational expenses excluding depreciation and amortisation increased by +2.1% compared to Q3 2023.

Consequently, adjusted EBITDA for the quarter totalled €245.8 million, up +15.1% compared to Q3 2023. This represents an adjusted EBITDA margin of 62.0%, up +2.7 points compared to Q3 2023. On a like-for-like basis, adjusted EBITDA for Q3 2024 was up +14.9%, and adjusted EBITDA margin was up +2.8 points compared to the same perimeter in Q3 2023.

Q3 2024 net income, share of the parent company shareholders

Depreciation and amortisation accounted for €47.2 million in Q3 2024, +12.8% more than in Q3 2023 due to ongoing migration projects. PPA related to acquired businesses accounted for €20.2 million and is included in depreciation and amortisation.

Adjusted operating profit was €224.7 million, up +15.0% compared to Q3 2023. On a like-for-like basis, adjusted operating profit was up +14.9% compared to Q3 2023.

€30.2 million of non-underlying expenses, including depreciation and amortisation, were reported in Q3 2024, related to the implementation of the“Growth for Impact 2024” strategic plan and the PPA of acquired businesses.

Net financing income for Q3 2024 was €2.9 million, compared to a net financing income of €1.5 million in Q3 2023. This results from higher interest income due to higher interest rates, offsetting the cost of debt.

Results from equity investments accounted for €23.4 million in Q3 2024, reflecting the dividend from Euroclear received in Q3 2024. As a reminder, in Q3 2023, Euronext reported €54.4 million in results from equity investments, reflecting the €41.6 million gain on the sale of Euronext's stake in LCH SA and the dividend received from Euroclear.

Income tax for Q3 2024 was €52.5 million. This translated into an effective tax rate of 23.8% for the quarter, compared to 22.0% in Q3 2023. The tax rate in Q3 2024 and Q3 2023 was positively impacted by non-taxable income.

Share of non-controlling interests mainly relating to the Borsa Italiana Group and Nord Pool amounted to €8.8 million in Q3 2024.

As a result, the reported net income, share of the parent company shareholders, decreased by -4.2% for Q3 2024 compared to Q3 2023, to €159.5 million. This represents a reported EPS of €1.54 basic and €1.53 diluted in Q3 2024, compared to €1.57 basic and €1.56 diluted in Q3 2023. Adjusted net income, share of the parent company shareholders was up +23.4% to €180.8 million. Adjusted EPS (basic) was up +26.1% in Q3 2024, at €1.74 per share, compared to an adjusted EPS (basic) of €1.38 per share in Q3 2023. This increase reflects higher profit and a lower number of outstanding shares over the first nine months of 2024 compared to the first half of 2023.

The weighted number of shares used over the first nine months of 2024 was 103,649,167 for the basic calculation and 104,036,188 for the diluted calculation, compared to 106,563,821 and 106,844,622 respectively over the first nine months of 2023. The difference reflects the share repurchase programme carried out in H2 2023. In Q3 2024, Euronext reported a net cash flow from operating activities of €237.4 million, compared to €174.5 million in Q3 2023, reflecting higher positive changes in working capital from CCP activities at Euronext Clearing and the sale of the 11.1% share in LCH SA in Q3 2023. Excluding the impact on working capital from Euronext Clearing and Nord Pool CCP activities, net cash flow from operating activities accounted for 95.5% of EBITDA in Q3 2024.

Q3 2024 business highlights

Listing

In €m, unless stated otherwise Q3 2024 Q3 2023 % change Revenue 56.4 54.6 +3.2% Equity 27.0 26.8 +0.9% o/w Annual fees 18.0 17.2 +4.9% o/w Follow-ons 5.1 5.8 -12.4% o/w IPOs 3.9 3.8 +3.2% Debts 9.5 8.5 +11.4% ETFs, Funds & Warrants 5.9 5.8 +2.5% Corporate Services 11.5 10.6 +8.4% ELITE and Other 2.5 3.0 -16.2%





Money raised (€m) Q3 2024 Q3 2023 % change Equity listings 116 417 -72.2% Follow-ons 3,072 5,629 -45.4% Bonds 260,926 261,162 -0.1% Listed securities Q3 2024 Q3 2023 % change New equity listings over the period 13 23 -43.5% # ETFs listed, end of period 3,945 3,814 +3.4% # Bonds listed, end of period 56,230 54,378 +3.4%

Money raised from follow-ons has been restated for previous periods.

Listing revenue was €56.4 million in Q3 2024, an increase of +3.2% compared to Q3 2023, driven by continued strong performance of Corporate Services and dynamic debt listing activity.

Euronext sustained its leading position for equity listing, recording 30% of listings in Europe with 13 new listings. Soft equity listing and follow-on activity reflect summer seasonality.

Euronext Corporate Services revenue grew by +8.4% compared to Q3 2023 to €11.5 million, resulting from the strong performance of its SaaS products.

Debt listing revenue grew by +11.4% compared to Q3 2023 to €9.5 million, resulting from dynamic corporate bonds and structures finance issuances, driven by favourable market conditions.

On a like-for-like basis at constant currencies, listing revenue increased by +3.5% compared to Q3 2023.



Trading Cash trading



Q3 2024 Q3 2023 % change Cash trading revenue (€m) 68.3 64.4 +6.1% ADV Cash market (€m) 9,610 9,175 +4.7%

Cash trading revenue increased by +6.1% to €68.3 million in Q3 2024, supported by efficient yield management and higher volumes.

Over the third quarter of 2024, Euronext cash trading yield was 0.54 bps, stable year on year despite record high order size in Q3 2024. Euronext market share on cash trading averaged 64.0% in Q3 2024.

On a like-for-like basis at constant currencies, cash trading revenue was up +6.1%.

Derivatives trading



Q3 2024 Q3 2023 % change Derivatives trading revenue (€m) 13.0 13.4 -3.5% ADV Derivatives market (in lots) 580,255 600,408 -3.4% ADV Equity & Index derivatives (in lots) 470,812 503,540 -6.5% ADV Commodity derivatives (in lots) 109,443 96,868 +13.0%

Derivatives trading revenue decreased by -3.5% to €13.0 million in Q3 2024, reflecting lower volatility for equity and index derivatives, and continued strong performance of commodity derivatives.

Euronext revenue capture on derivatives trading was €0.34 per lot for the third quarter of 2024.

On a like-for-like basis at constant currencies, derivatives trading revenue was down -3.4% in Q3 2024 compared to Q3 2023.

Fixed income trading



Q3 2024 Q3 2023 % change Fixed income trading revenue (€m) 37.0 25.4 +45.5% o/w MTS Cash 27.1 15.9 +70.3% o/w MTS Repo 6.6 6.3 +6.1% ADV MTS Cash (€m) 37,690 21,302 +76.9% TAADV MTS Repo (€m) 476,221 410,173 +16.1% ADV other fixed income (€m) 1,384 943 +46.9%

Fixed income revenue reached another record at €37.0 million in Q3 2024, up +45.5% compared to Q3 2023, reflecting record volumes fuelled by favourable market conditions and good volatility, higher outstanding amounts of debt across Europe and supportive debt management policies.

On a like-for-like basis at constant currencies, fixed income trading revenue was up +45.5% compared to Q3 2023.

FX trading



Q3 2024 Q3 2023 % change Spot FX trading revenue (€m) 8.2 6.4 +27.6% ADV spot FX Market (in $m) 27,275 23,274 +17.2%

FX trading revenue was up +27.6% to record revenues of €8.2 million in Q3 2024, reflecting growing volumes supported by a favourable volatility environment and increased market share.

On a like-for-like basis at constant currencies, FX trading revenue was up +28.8% compared to Q3 2023.

Power trading



Q3 2024 Q3 2023 % change

Power trading revenue (€m) 10.4 8.6 +21.0% ADV Day-ahead power market (in TWH) 2.28 2.31 -1.1% ADV Intraday power market (in TWH) 0.31 0.21 +50.2%

Power trading revenue reported a strong quarter with revenue reaching €10.4 million in Q3 2024, up +21.0% compared to Q3 2023, reflecting continued strong growth of intraday volumes.

On a like-for-like basis at constant currencies, power trading revenue was up +24.7% compared to Q3 2023.

Investor Services

Investor Services reported €3.6 million revenue in Q3 2024, representing a +20.6% increase compared to Q3 2023, supported by continued commercial expansion and the contribution of the acquisition of Substantive Research on 17 September 2024.

On a like-for-like basis at constant currencies, Investor Services revenue was up +15.8% compared to Q3 2023.

Advanced Data Services

Advanced Data Services revenue reached €61.2 million in Q3 2024, up +10.4% from Q3 2023, driven by continued demand for fixed-income and power trading data, dynamic non-professional usage and one-off positive contribution from audit fees. It was also supported by a full quarter contribution of GRSS.

On a like-for-like basis at constant currencies, Advanced Data Services revenue was up +6.7% compared to Q3 2023.

Post Trade

in €m, unless stated otherwise Q3 2024 Q3 2023 % change Post-trade revenue (exc. NTI) 98.3 88.4 +11.2% Clearing 35.2 29.5 +19.3% o/w Revenue from LCH SA 19.3 18.7 +3.4% o/w Revenue from Euronext Clearing 15.9 11.3 +40.9% o/w Derivatives 1.2 1.3 -5.9% o/w Equities 5.7 3.6 +68.4% o/w Bonds 3.7 3.2 +15.1% o/w Other 5.3 3.1 +30.4% Custody, Settlement and other Post-Trade activities 63.1 58.9 +7.1%

Clearing



Number of transactions and lots cleared Q3 2024 Q3 2023 % change Shares (number of contracts – single counted) 56,805,530 16,469,972 +244.9% Bonds – Wholesale (nominal value in €bln – double counted) 7,827 6,665 +17.4% Bonds – Retail (number of contracts – double counted) 3,334,496 3,158,794 +5.6% Derivatives5 17,623,017 5,604,879 +214.4%

Clearing revenue was up +19.3% to €35.2 million in Q3 2024, reflecting the increase in equity clearing volumes following the expansion of Euronext Clearing in Q4 2023 and higher clearing revenues from the dynamic fixed income and commodities activities. Non-volume related clearing revenue (including membership fees, treasury income received from LCH SA prior to the migration) accounted for €10.5 million of the total clearing revenue in Q3 2024.

On a like-for-like basis at constant currencies, clearing revenue was up +19.3% compared to Q3 2023.

Net treasury income

Net treasury income for Euronext Clearing was at €13.5 million (-1.7%). Increase in collateral following the financial derivatives clearing migration on 9 September and higher return on cash held was offset by client portfolio rebalancing on repo clearing and by the introduction of the VaR-based margin methodology in Q4 2023.

Custody, Settlement and other Post-Trade activities



Euronext Securities activity Q3 2024 Q3 2023 % change Number of settlement instructions over the period 32,085,978 28,875,807 +11.2% Assets under Custody (in €bn), end of period 6,954 6,382 +9.0%

Revenue from Custody, Settlement and other Post-Trade activities was €63.1 million in Q3 2024, posting a strong organic growth of +7.1% compared to Q3 2023. This reflects growing assets under custody, dynamic issuance activities and higher settlement activity. Euronext Securities value-added services business continued to post strong growth.

On a like-for-like basis at constant currencies, Custody, Settlement and other Post-Trade revenue was up +7.8% compared to Q3 2023.

Technology Solutions and Other revenue

Euronext Technologies and Other revenue decreased to €25.7 million in Q3 2024, down -6.5% from Q3 2023, mainly driven by termination of Borsa Italiana legacy services in March following the migration to Optiq. On a like-for-like basis at constant currencies, Euronext Technologies and Other revenue was down -6.3% compared to Q3 2023.

Q3 2024 corporate highlights since publication of the second quarter 2024 results on 25 July 2024

Euronext announces the cancellation of repurchased shares



On 30 July 2024, Euronext announced the cancellation of 2,870,787 ordinary shares following completion of its €200 million share repurchase programme on 3 January 2024.

Appointment of the new CEO of Euronext Amsterdam



On 1 September 2024, René van Vlerken was appointed CEO of Euronext Amsterdam and member of the Managing Board of Euronext N.V., subject to shareholder approval. The appointment follows Simone Huis in 't Veld's decision to resign from her position as CEO of Euronext Amsterdam and Member of the Managing Board of Euronext N.V. after five years, to pursue new projects.

Successful expansion of Euronext Clearing to all Euronext financial derivatives markets



On 17 September 2024, Euronext announced the successful completion of the expansion of Euronext Clearing activities to all Euronext financial derivatives markets. This milestone marks the conclusion of the migration from LCH SA to Euronext Clearing and the end of the contractual relationship with LCH SA.

This was the final phase in the European expansion of Euronext Clearing, to create Euronext's multi-asset class clearing house. This achievement, realised on schedule in September 2024, marks the last critical achievement in completing Euronext's 'Growth for Impact 2024' strategic plan and the integration of the Borsa Italiana Group, three years after it was acquired by Euronext.

Acquisition of Substantive Research



On 17 September 2024, Euronext announced the acquisition of 100% of Substantive Research, an industry-leading pioneer providing in-depth transparency on product and pricing comparison for investment research spend, market data and investment research content. Substantive Research will be integrated in Euronext's investor services business Commcise.

Corporate highlights since 1 October 2024

Acquisition of Acupay



On 2 October 2024, Euronext announced the acquisition of substantially all the business of Acupay Group, global leader in financial reporting, corporate actions, cross-border tax relief, and securities processing.

The acquisition of Acupay further expands Euronext Securities' services offering to investors and issuers, leveraging Acupay's strong presence in Italy and opportunities to scale Acupay's services through Euronext Securities' network across Europe. The acquisition will also strengthen Euronext's non-volume related revenue streams.



Euronext 2025 financial calendar



Full-year 2024 results:





Release on Thursday 13 February 2025, after market closing





Analysts conference on Friday 14 February 2025, at 09:00 CET



Quiet period from 24 January to 13 February 2025



Q1 2025 results:





Release on Wednesday 14 May 2025, after market closing





Analysts conference on Thursday 15 May 2025, at 09:00 CEST



Quiet period from 23 April to 14 May 2025



Annual General Meeting: Thursday 15 May 2025, at 10:30 CEST



Q2 2025 results:





Release on Thursday 31 July 2025, after market closing





Analysts conference on Friday 1 August 2025, at 09:00 CEST



Quiet period from 11 July to 31 July 2025



Q3 2025 results:





Release on Thursday 6 November 2025, after market closing





Analysts conference on Friday 7 November 2025, at 09:00 CET Quiet period from 17 October to 6 November 2025

Agenda

A webcast will be held as part of the investor day on 8 November 2024, at 08:30 CET (Paris time) / 07:30 GMT (London time):

Live webcast:

For the live webcast of the investor day go to: Euronext Investor Day

The webcast will be available for replay after the call at the webcast link and on the Euronext Investor Relations webpage .

About Euronext

Euronext is the leading pan-European market infrastructure, connecting European economies to global capital markets, to accelerate innovation and sustainable growth. It operates regulated exchanges in Belgium, France, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway and Portugal. With nearly 1,900 listed issuers and around €6.3 trillion in market capitalisation as of end of September 2024, it has an unmatched blue-chip franchise and a strong diverse domestic and international client base. Euronext operates regulated and transparent equity and derivatives markets, one of Europe's leading electronic fixed income trading markets and is the largest centre for debt and funds listings in the world. Its total product offering includes Equities, FX, Exchange Traded Funds, Warrants & Certificates, Bonds, Derivatives, Commodities and Indices. The Group provides a multi-asset clearing house through Euronext Clearing, and custody and settlement services through Euronext Securities central securities depositories in Denmark, Italy, Norway and Portugal. Euronext also leverages its expertise in running markets by providing technology and managed services to third parties. In addition to its main regulated market, it also operates a number of junior markets, simplifying access to listing for SMEs. For the latest news, go to or follow us on X ) and LinkedIn )

Appendix

Non-IFRS financial measures

For comparative purposes, the company provides unaudited non-IFRS measures including:



Operational expenses excluding depreciation and amortisation, underlying operational expenses excluding depreciation and amortisation; EBITDA, EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin.

Non-IFRS measures are defined as follows:



Operational expenses excluding depreciation and amortisation as the total of salary and employee benefits, and other operational expenses;

Underlying operational expenses excluding depreciation and amortisation as the total of salary and employee benefits, and other operational expenses, excluding non-recurring costs; Underlying revenue and income as the total of revenue and income, excluding non-recurring revenue and income;



Non-underlying items as items of revenue, income and expense that are material by their size and/or that are infrequent and unusual by their nature or incidence are not considered to be recurring in the normal course of business and are classified as non-underlying items on the face of the income statement within their relevant category in order to provide further understanding of the ongoing sustainable performance of the Group. These items can include:



integration or double run costs of significant projects, restructuring costs and costs related to acquisitions that change the perimeter of the Group;



one-off finance costs, gains or losses on sale of subsidiaries and impairments of investments:



amortisation and impairment of intangible assets which are recognised as a result of acquisitions and mostly comprising customer relationships, brand names and software that were identified during purchase price allocation (PPA); tax related to non-underlying items.



Adjusted operating profit as the operating profit adjusted for any non-underlying revenue and income and non-underlying costs, including PPA of acquired businesses;

EBITDA as the operating profit before depreciation and amortisation;

Adjusted EBITDA as the adjusted operating profit before depreciation and amortisation adjusted for any non-underlying operational expenses excluding depreciation and amortisation;

EBITDA margin as EBITDA divided by total revenue and income;

Adjusted EBITDA margin as adjusted EBITDA, divided by total revenue and income; Adjusted net income, as the net income, share of the parent company shareholders, adjusted for any non-underlying items and related tax impact.

Non-IFRS financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable IFRS measures and should be read only in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements.

Non-volume related revenue definition

Non-volume related revenue includes Listing excl. IPOs, Advanced Data Services, Custody & Settlement and other Post-Trade, fixed revenue from the Clearing activities (including for instance NTI and membership fees), Investor Services, Technology Solutions, Other Income and Transitional Revenue.

Adjusted EPS definition

Q3 2024 Q3 2023 Net income reported 159.5 166.5 EPS reported 1.54 1.57 Adjustments of which revenues (0.0) (0.0) of which Operating expenses exc. D&A (4.1) (7.1) of which Depreciation and amortisation (26.1) (23.6) of which Net financing expense (0.0) (0.0) of which results from equity investments (0.0) 41.6 of which Minority interest 1.0 0.8 Tax related to adjustments 7.9 8.3 Adjusted net income 180.8 146.5 Adjusted EPS 1.74 1.38

The figures in this document have not been audited or reviewed by our external auditor



Consolidated income statement

Q3 2024 Q3 2023 in € million, unless stated otherwise Underlying Non-underlying Reported Underlying Non-underlying Reported Revenue and income 396.3 - 396.3 360.2 0.0 360.2 Listing 56.4 - 56.4 54.6 - 54.6 Trading revenue, of which 136.9 - 136.9 118.3 - 118.3 Cash trading 68.3 - 68.3 64.4 - 64.4 Derivatives trading 13.0 - 13.0 13.4 - 13.4 Fixed income trading 37.0 - 37.0 25.4 - 25.4 FX trading 8.2 - 8.2 6.4 - 6.4 Power trading 10.4 - 10.4 8.6 - 8.6 Investor services 3.6 - 3.6 3.0 - 3.0 Advanced data services 61.2 - 61.2 55.5 - 55.5 Post-Trade, of which 98.3 - 98.3 88.4 - 88.4 Clearing 35.2 - 35.2 29.5 - 29.5 Custody & Settlement and other 63.1 - 63.1 58.9 - 58.9 Euronext Technology Solutions & other revenue 25.7 - 25.7 27.4 0.0 27.4 Net Financing Income through CCP business 13.5 - 13.5 13.7 - 13.7 Other income 0.7 - 0.7 (0.0) - (0.0) Transitional revenues - - - (0.8) - (0.8) Operating expenses excluding D&A (150.5) (4.1) (154.6) (146.5) (7.1) (153.6) Salaries and employee benefits (79.6) (1.3) (80.9) (76.0) (1.8) (77.8) Other operational expenses, of which (70.9) (2.8) (73.7) (70.5) (5.3) (75.8) System & communication (24.1) (0.5) (24.7) (24.5) (1.7) (26.2) Professional services (16.8) (1.8) (18.5) (13.5) (3.1) (16.6) Clearing expense (3.9) (1.1) (5.0) (8.6) - (8.6) Accommodation (4.1) (0.2) (4.3) (3.7) (0.3) (3.9) Other operational expenses (22.0) 0.7 (21.3) (20.3) (0.1) (20.5) EBITDA 245.8 (4.1) 241.7 213.7 (7.1) 206.6 EBITDA margin 62.0% 61.0% 59.3% 57.3% Depreciation & amortisation (21.1) (26.1) (47.2) (18.3) (23.6) (41.9) Total expenses (171.6) (30.2) (201.8) (164.8) (30.7) (195.5) Operating profit 224.7 (30.2) 194.5 195.4 (30.7) 164.7 Net financing income / (expense) 2.9 - 2.9 1.5 (0.0) 1.5 Results from equity investment 23.4 - 23.4 12.8 41.6 54.4 Profit before income tax 250.9 (30.2) 220.7 209.7 10.9 220.6 Income tax expense (60.4) 7.9 (52.5) (56.8) 8.3 (48.4) Non-controlling interests (9.8) 1.0 (8.8) (6.4) 0.8 (5.6) Net income, share of the parent company shareholders 180.8 (21.3) 159.5 146.5 20.0 166.5 EPS (basic, in €) 1.74 1.54 1.38 1.57 EPS (diluted, in €) 1.74 1.53 1.38 1.56

The figures in this document have not been audited or reviewed by our external auditor



Last twelve months income statement

For informative purpose only, the financial information provided below have not been audited or reviewed by our external auditor

in € million Q4 2023 Reported Q1 2024 Reported Q2 2024 Reported Q3 2024 Reported Last 12 months Revenue and income 374.1 401.9 412.9 396.3 1,585.3 Listing 56.2 57.7 58.4 56.4 228.6 Trading Revenue 124.5 138.4 142.7 136.9 542.6 of which Cash trading 64.1 70.6 74.2 68.3 277.3 of which Derivatives trading 12.8 13.4 13.9 13.0 53.0 of which Fixed income trading 30.6 35.2 35.9 37.0 138.3 of which FX spot trading 6.7 7.1 7.9 8.2 29.9 of which Power trading 10.4 12.2 11.1 10.4 44.1 Investor Services 3.0 3.1 3.3 3.6 12.9 Advanced Data Services 56.1 59.4 60.0 61.2 236.7 Post trade 94.6 104.8 108.9 98.3 406.6 of which Clearing 32.3 37.0 39.2 35.2 143.7 of which Settlement & Custody 62.3 67.8 69.7 63.1 262.9 Market solutions & other revenues 27.6 26.7 25.4 25.7 105.3 Net treasury income through CCP Business 11.7 11.7 13.8 13.5 50.6 Other income 0.5 0.2 0.4 0.7 1.8 Transitional revenue - - - - - Operating expenses excluding D&A (173.3) (159.4) (162.9) (154.6) (650.2) Underlying operating expenses excluding D&A (157.8) (150.7) (156.1) (150.5) (615.0) Adjusted EBITDA 216.3 251.3 256.8 245.8 970.2 Adjusted EBITDA margin 57.8% 62.5% 62.2% 62.0% 61.1% EBITDA 200.8 242.6 249.9 241.7 935.0 D&A (45.6) (44.0) (47.9) (47.2) (184.8) Total expenses (218.9) (203.4) (210.9) (201.8) (835.0) Operating profit 155.2 198.6 202.0 194.5 750.3 Adjusted operating profit 196.3 232.3 234.8 224.7 888.1 Net financing income/(expense) 4.7 4.7 3.5 2.9 15.7 Results from Equity investments 17.0 0.0 1.2 23.4 41.6 Income tax (40.0) (54.7) (55.7) (52.5) (202.9) Tax rate 22.6% 26.9% 27.0% 23.8% 25.1% Non-controlling interests (6.4) (8.9 ) (9.2) (8.8) (33.3) Reported net income, share of the parent company shareholders 130.6 139.7 141.7 159.5 571.5 Adjusted net income, share of the parent company shareholders 148.2 164.2 165.2 180.8 658.3

Consolidated comprehensive income statement

Q3 2024 Q3 2023 Profit for the period 168.2 172.2 Other comprehensive income Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss: – Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations (25.5) 31.4 – Income tax impact on exchange differences on translation of foreign operations 2.8 (3.5) – Change in value of debt investments at fair value through other comprehensive income 0.2 0.5 – Income tax impact on change in value of debt investments at fair value through

other comprehensive income (0.1) (0.1) Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss: – Change in value of equity investments at fair value through other comprehensive income (0.0) 0.1 – Income tax impact on change in value of equity investments at fair value through

other comprehensive income (0.4) - – Remeasurements of post-employment benefit obligations (0.0) 2.2 – Income tax impact on remeasurements of post-employment benefit obligations - (0.3) Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax (23.0) 30.3 Total comprehensive income for the period 145.2 202.4 Comprehensive income attributable to: – Owners of the parent 136.8 196.3 – Non-controlling interests 8.4 6.2

The figures in this document have not been audited or reviewed by our external auditor



Consolidated balance sheet

in € million 30 September 2024 30 June 2024 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 105.3 106.1 Right-of-use assets 48.9 53.1 Goodwill and other intangible assets 6,088.3 6,104.6 Deferred income tax assets 41.3 46.0 Investments in associates and joint ventures 0.7 0.7 Financial assets at fair value through OCI 269.2 269.2 Other non-current assets 4.7 4.1 Total non-current assets 6,558.4 6,583.8 Current assets Trade and other receivables 438.6 347.8 Income tax receivable 19.2 7.2 CCP clearing business assets 249,246.9 207,536.8 Other current financial assets 61.6 88.5 Cash & cash equivalents 1,630.3 1,376.0 Total current assets 251,396.6 209,356.4 Total assets 257,955.0 215,940.1 Equity Shareholders' equity 4,101.5 3,961.2 Non-controlling interests 148.6 134.1 Total Equity 4,250.1 4,095.4 Non-current liabilities Borrowings 2,536.7 2,536.3 Lease liabilities 36.9 38.5 Other non-current financial liabilities 1.2 - Deferred income tax liabilities 508.5 505.5 Post-employment benefits 20.8 20.8 Contract liabilities 57.5 61.2 Other provisions 7.6 7.1 Total Non-current liabilities 3,169.2 3,169.5 Current liabilities Borrowings 508.7 500.8 Lease liabilities 17.5 18.2 CCP clearing business liabilities 249,349.2 207,646.7 Income tax payable 109.1 80.6 Trade and other payables 443.5 290.2 Contract liabilities 104.5 135.1 Other provisions 3.3 3.6 Total Current liabilities 250,535.7 208,675.2 Total equity and liabilities 257,955.0 215,940.1

The consolidated Balance Sheet includes the Euronext Clearing (CC&G) business assets and liabilities. The figures in this document have not been audited or reviewed by our external auditor.



Consolidated statement of cash flows

in € million Q3 2024 Q3 2023 Profit before tax 220.7 220.6 Adjustments for: - Depreciation and amortisation 1.2 1.9 - Results from equity investments (23.3) (12.8) - Share based payments 3.6 3.5 - Changes in working capital 23.7 (8.4) - Gain on sale of associate - (41.6) Cash flow from operating activities 271.8 203.1 Income tax paid (34.4) (28.6) Net cash flows from operating activities 237.4 174.5 Cash flow from investing activities Business combinations, net of cash acquired (8.4) - Purchase of financial assets at FVOCI - (1.3) Proceeds from sale of associate - 111.0 Proceeds from disposal of FVOCI financial assets - 0.1 Purchase of current financial assets (3.0) (68.6) Redemption of current financial assets 29.6 1.5 Purchase of property, plant and equipment (5.7) (7.2) Purchase of intangible assets (13.8) (19.2) Interest received 10.3 5.0 Dividends received from equity investment 23.3 12.8 Net cash flow from investing activities 32.3 34.2 Cash flow from financing activities Interest paid (0.5) (0.4) Payment of lease liabilities (5.2) (8.2) Acquisitions of own shares 0.6 (66.2) Withholding tax paid at vesting of shares (0.7) - Dividends paid to non-controlling interests (3.7) (0.8) Net cash flow from financing activities (9.4) (75.5) Total cash flow over the period 260.4 133.1 Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of period 1,376.0 1,195.8 Non cash exchange gains/(losses) on cash and cash equivalents (6.1) 7.5 Cash and cash equivalents - End of period 1,630.3 1,336.5

The figures in this document have not been audited or reviewed by our external auditor.



Volumes for the third quarter of 2024

Cash markets

Q3 2024 Q3 2023 %var Number of trading days 66 65 Number of transactions (buy and sells, inc. reported trades) Total Cash Market 144,829,448 145,373,630 -0.4% ADV Cash Market 2,194,386 2,236,517 -1.9% Transaction value ( € million, single counted) Total Cash Market 634,245 596,350 +6.4% ADV Cash Market 9,610 9,175 +4.7 % Listings Number of Issuers on Equities Euronext 1,840 1,905 -3.4% SMEs 1,454 1,521 -4.4% Number of Listed Securities Funds 2,326 2,475 -6.0% ETFs 3,945 3,814 +3.4% Bonds 56,230 54,378 +3.4% Capital raised on primary and secondary market Total Euronext, (€ million) Number of new equity listings 13 23 Money Raised - New equity listings (incl over allotment) 116 417 -72.2% Money Raised - Follow-ons on equities 3,072 5,629 -45.4% Money Raised - Bonds 260,926 261,162 -0.1% Total Money Raised 264,115 267,208 -1.2% of which SMEs Number of new equity listings 13 22 Money Raised - New equity listings (incl over allotment) 116 78 +48.9% Money Raised - Follow-ons on equities 1,671 1,202 +39.1% Money Raised - Bonds 692 70 +888.0% Total Money Raised 2,479 1,349 +83.7%





Money raised from follow-ons has been restated for previous periods.



Fixed income markets

Q3 2024 Q3 2023 %var Transaction value (€ million, single counted) MTS ADV MTS Cash 37,690 21,302 +76.9% TAADV MTS Repo 476,221 410,173 +16.1% Other fixed income ADV Fixed income 1,384 943 +46.9%

FX markets

Q3 2024 Q2 2023 %var Number of trading days 66 65 FX volume ($m, single counted) Total Euronext FX 1,800,153 1,512,808 +19.0% ADV Euronext FX 27,275 23,274 +17.2%

Power markets

Q3 2024 Q3 2023 % var Number of trading days 66 65 Power volume (in TWh) ADV Day-ahead Power Market 2.28 2.31 -1.1% ADV Intraday Power Market 0.31 0.21 +50.2%



The figures in this document have not been audited or reviewed by our external auditor



Derivatives markets

Q3 2024 Q3 2023 % var Number of trading days 66 65 Derivatives Volume (in lots) Equity 31,073,621 32,730,102 -5.1% Index 13,057,741 14,510,094 -10.0% Futures 7,221,233 8,291,348 -12.9% Options 5,836,508 6,218,746 -6.1% Individual Equity 18,015,880 18,220,008 -1.1% Futures 1,394,034 380,483 +266.4% Options 16,621,846 17,839,525 -6.8% Commodity 7,223,241 6,296,431 +14.7% Futures 6,865,912 5,811,594 +18.1% Options 357,329 484,837 -26.3% Total Euronext 38,296,862 39,026,533 -1.9% Total Futures 15,481,179 14,483,425 +6.9% Total Options 22,815,683 24,543,108 -7.0% Derivatives ADV (in lots) Equity 470,812 503,540 -6.5% Index 197,845 223,232 -11.4% Futures 109,413 127,559 -14.2% Options 88,432 95,673 -7.6% Individual Equity 272,968 280,308 -2.6% Futures 21,122 5,854 +260.8% Options 251,846 274,454 -8.2% Commodity 109,443 96,868 +13.0% Futures 104,029 89,409 +16.4% Options 5,414 7,459 -27.4% Total Euronext 580,255 600,408 -3.4% Total Futures 234,563 222,822 +5.3% Total Options 345,692 377,586 -8.4%

The figures in this document have not been audited or reviewed by our external auditor

Derivatives open interest

30 September 2024 30 September 2023 % var Open interest (in lots) Equity 23,794,800 23,028,421 +3.3% Index 1,128,944 1,283,695 -12.1% Futures 509,539 565,311 -9.9% Options 619,405 718,384 -13.8% Individual Equity 22,665,856 21,744,726 +4.2% Futures 847,998 154,228 +449.8% Options 21,817,858 21,590,498 +1.1% Commodity 956,032 981,090 -2.6% Futures 696,460 641,969 +8.5% Options 259,572 339,121 -23.5% Total Euronext 24,750,832

24,009,511 +3.1% Total Futures 2,053,997 1,361,508 +50.9% Total Options 22,696,835 22,648,003 +0.2%

The figures in this document have not been audited or reviewed by our external auditor



1 Definition in Appendix – adjusted for non-underlying operating expenses excluding D&A and non-underlying revenue and income.

2 Last twelve months reported and adjusted EBITDA

3 Like-for-like basis at constant currency

4 For the total adjustments performed please refer to the Appendix of this press release.

5 Commodity derivatives of Euronext legacy markets have been integrated following the Euronext Clearing expansion that occurred on 15 July 2024, and financial derivatives of Euronext legacy markets have been integrated following the Euronext Clearing expansion that occurred on 9 September 2024. Volumes for Q3 2024 have been restated accordingly.

