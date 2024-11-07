Vacation Myrtle Beach Resorts Offering Exclusive Military Discount For Veterans Day

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Resort group offering up to an additional 20% off on Veterans Day.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In honor of the brave men and women who have served and continue to serve our country, Vacation Myrtle Beach is proud to offer up to an additional 20% off the already discounted Preferred Rate for United States military personnel when bookings are made on Veterans Day via the Military Special . This special is available for stay dates up to one year in advance.

This offer extends to all branches of the military and is available to active-duty military, current guard/reserves, veterans, and retired service members.

"We're honored to show our appreciation to military personnel and veterans by offering them a chance to relax and unwind in Myrtle Beach while saving on their vacation," said Matt Klugman, Chief Operating Officer at Vacation Myrtle Beach. "This special offer is designed to give back to those who've given so much for our country and our freedom."

Details of the Military Discount:

.Offer: Up to an additional 20% off on Veterans Day

.Booking Date: Veterans Day (November 11, 2024)

.Stay Dates: Valid for stays up to one year in advance

Throughout the rest of the year, military personnel can still receive an extra 10% off their stay with the Military Special, ensuring they always receive great savings as a show of appreciation for their service.

To take advantage of this discount, eligible military members must verify their service at check-in. Accepted forms of identification include a Current Military ID Card (active/reserve/retired), DD Form 214, Veterans Organization ID Card, VA Issued ID Card, State Driver's License (with military service proof), VFW or American Legion Membership Card, or other valid proofs of service. The discount percentage may vary based on room types and dates as availability is limited.

For more information or to book your stay with this exclusive military offer, visit VacationMyrtleBeach .

###

Vacation Myrtle Beach is Myrtle Beach's largest all-oceanfront resort group comprised of the most exciting, fun-filled, and enjoyable places ever to experience a beach vacation! With nearly 3,000 accommodations ranging from hotel rooms and suites, to one-, two-, three-, and four-bedroom condos, to beautiful beach houses, Vacation Myrtle Beach offers an option for families, friends and other groups of all shapes and sizes. Vacation Myrtle Beach resorts feature the best amenities and are the premier place for FUN on the East Coast. With resort waterparks, dozens of pools, lazy rivers, hot tubs, and other water features, entertainment centers, and all of the dining options you could ever want, you'll never have such a great time without leaving the resort! Look no further than Vacation Myrtle Beach to create lasting memories and the best vacation experience ever for your family and loved ones!

Matt Klugman

Vacation Myrtle Beach

+1 843-945-4352

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.