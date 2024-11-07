Global 4G Smartphone Tariff Tracker And Analysis: Post And Prepaid Price Plans From 200 Operators
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global 4g smartphone Tariff Tracker and Analysis" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Pricing is used as one of the key differentiators by mobile operators across the industry. To keep up-to-date with the increased complexity of packages offered is a challenge. The author has researched and collated prices for post and prepaid price plans from 200 operators across Africa, Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.
Prices presented in local currency, Euros and USD allow for a speedy and like-for-like comparison of the 3,000 and plus price plans covered.
In this continuously updated service based on a survey of global mobile network providers, the database will illustrate how operator marketing strategies create plans to retain loyalty, entice new customers and increase usage and value.
Key highlights of the database include:
200+ operators (contiguously expanding) 100+ countries (continuously expanding) Tariff price plans for consumer and business post and prepaid, presented in tabular format, in local currency, Euros and US Dollars allowing for easy comparison Services covered include Voice plans, Data plans and Smartphone plans, A range of data points are included, connection, rental, inclusive allowances (voice, SMS, MMS, data and other), set-up charges, billing increments and usage rates (voice domestic, IDD, SMS, MMS and data). Relevant notes are provided for each pricing plan All prices are updated quarterly, changes made are marked in red. Summary report provided with each update commenting on key changes Enquiry service provided by the Mobile Tariff Specialist with 24-years of experience in telecoms pricing
Subscription includes:
4 Updates per annum Summary report with each update FREE Enquiry Service
Who should subscribe to this service:
Government agencies with a need to compare mobile prices across countries Telecommunication operators active in the mobile and fixed markets Telecommunication Managers in Enterprise organisations needing to keep track of the availability of pricing plans and the latest developments in mobile prices Software and equipment vendors Consultancies Investors, Venture Capital companies and financial institutions
2 degrees 3 A1 (M-Tel) A1 Mobilkom A1 Slovenia (Si Mobil) AIS AMC AT&T Wireless Africell Airtel (previously Zain) BASE Bell Bite Bouygues Telecom CSL CST movel CTM Celcom China Mobile Claro Comium Comores telecom HURI Cyta-Vodafone DTAC DiGi Dialog Digicel Djezzy Djibouti Telecom DoCoMo EE EMT Eagle Mobile Econet Eir (previously Meteor) Elisa (Saunalahti) Entel Epic (previously MTN) Ethio Telecom Free Mobile Go IAM Iliad Jazz KPN Mobile LUXGSM Leo M1 MTN Magenta (prev. T-Mobile) Mascom Mattel Maxis Meo (TMN) Mobilis Mobistar Mobitel - Zain Moov (Telecel Togo) Movistar NOS(previously Optimus) Netcom O2 Telefonica Ooredoo Optus Orange (Meditel) Orange (airtel (Zain/CelTel)) Orange Senegal P4 (Play) Plus GSM Proximus Rogers SFR Safaricom Salt (previously Orange) SingTel SmarTone-Vodafone Softbank Spark (Telekom NZ) Star Telecom (Vibo) Starhub Sunrise Swisscom T-Mobile (prev EraGSM) TIM TPG Taiwan Mobile Tango Telefonica O2 Telekom Telekom (T-Mobile) Telenor (Globul) Telfort Telia (Omnitel) Telia DK TeliaSonera Mobil Telstra/Sub-brand Belong Tre Turkcell Unitel SARL VIP Verizon Viettel Vivo Vodafone Vodafone (Mumbai) Wind WindTre Yoigo YouSee (TDC)
