Webpt's Annual State Of Rehab Therapy Report Unveils Solutions To Burnout, Insurance Challenges, And Technology Adoption In The Field

Research highlights opportunities for cash-pay models, advocacy, and emerging technologies to shape a more resilient future

PHOENIX, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WebPT , the leading rehab therapy for Practice Experience Management (PXM), today released its 2024 The State of Rehab Therapy

report . The annual report details findings from an industry-wide survey of more than 5,000 professionals in physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech-language pathology. Responses from professionals in varying specialties, clinic sizes, and locations reveal the status of the current industry landscape while painting an aspirational picture of the practice of the future.

The report delivers a comprehensive analysis of the rehab therapy industry, covering demographics, operations, financials, technology, staffing, and compensation. It underscores critical trends, from the troubling persistence of burnout and staffing shortages to the positive developments of cash-pay models and increased advocacy efforts for better reimbursement. For the eighth consecutive year, The State of Rehab Therapy offers essential insights into the industry's most pressing challenges and emerging opportunities.

Key findings from the report uncover:



Burnout and Workforce Challenges : Burnout remains a top issue, with 85% of clinicians having to document at home. While resignations dropped slightly from 11% in 2022 to 9.2% in 2023, reducing administrative burdens is crucial to retaining experienced professionals and addressing workforce shortages.

Declining Insurance Reimbursements and Cash-Pay Growth : Financial pressures from declining insurance reimbursements have led 56% of mid-sized practices to negotiate with poor-paying insurers, with nearly 50% of respondents going out-of-network. Cash-pay and alternative payment models are increasingly seen as paths to financial stability.

Advocacy and Public Awareness Efforts : 61% of survey respondents have participated in advocacy efforts. The focus has largely been on increasing public awareness of rehab therapy and pushing for congressional action on reimbursement cuts to secure fair compensation.

Technological Advancements: Emerging technologies like AI, telehealth, and integrated software are increasingly being used to streamline workflows and enhance patient outcomes. Practices are adopting tools that improve efficiency while reducing administrative burdens. Education Preferences and Clinical Readiness Gaps: Despite the rise of hybrid education programs, 74% of students still prefer traditional in-person instruction. Concerns about new graduates' preparedness, particularly in non-clinical areas like salary negotiation, business practices, and clinical software use, emphasize the need for improved training.

"Our report makes it clear that the vision for the future of rehab therapy is bright–one that fully embraces innovation, technology, and patient-centered care," said Heidi Jannegna, PT, DPT, ATC, co-founder and chief clinical officer of WebPT. "By leveraging tools like AI, expanding into cash-pay models, and advocating for better reimbursement, we can create a resilient, forward-thinking industry. It's equally important that we focus on better equipping our workforce and further diversifying the profession, giving clinicians proper support while preparing them to meet the growing demands of patient care. The opportunities ahead are vast and, with the right approach, rehab therapists can lead the way for generations to come."

