Interwoven Ventures Debuts As Early-Stage Venture Capital Firm, Spun Off From ROBO Global

Adds Dr. Erez Agmoni, Former Maersk Head of Innovation, as General Partner

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Interwoven Ventures

(Interwoven), an early-stage venture capital firm investing in groundbreaking technologies across robotics and artificial intelligence (AI) to transform industries including manufacturing, logistics, transportation, and healthcare, proudly announces the appointment of Dr. Erez Agmoni as co-founder and General Partner. A globally recognized leader in technological innovation, Agmoni brings a wealth of expertise in AI, robotics, and digital transformation, and will help propel Interwoven's mission of empowering early-stage companies to innovate and excel.

Interwoven Ventures, spun-out from ROBO Global, continues the legacy established by partners Lisa Chai, Clay Shepherd, Dr. Henrik Christensen and Richard Lightbound. With the addition of Agmoni, Interwoven further strengthens its ability to leverage investment acumen and technical expertise to identify and support companies developing advanced technologies to drive innovation and transform traditional industries. Technology startups mentored by Interwoven are harnessing the power of AI and robotics to achieve new levels of sustainable growth and efficiency across sectors like food and agriculture, healthcare, construction and industrial manufacturing.

Dr. Agmoni's career spans more than 25 years of operational leadership, distinguished by roles that have championed data-driven solutions, advanced AI applications, and the strategic integration of robotics to optimize complex networks. At Maersk, he was instrumental in spearheading digital and automation innovations, enhancing transparency, and improving efficiency across the global supply chain ecosystem. His work established benchmarks in leveraging technology to drive operational agility and sustainability.

"Erez is a visionary leader with the rare combination of deep technological knowledge, practical operational expertise, and a collaborative spirit," said Lisa Chai, co-founder and General Partner of Interwoven Ventures. "At ROBO Global, we saw firsthand the transformative potential of AI and robotics. With Erez joining us, Interwoven is uniquely positioned to guide disruptive startups in navigating challenges and scaling solutions that can reshape industries."

"I am thrilled to join Interwoven Ventures and contribute to its pioneering work in fostering innovation at the intersection of AI and robotics," said Agmoni. "Throughout my career, I've been driven by a passion for developing smarter, more sustainable solutions to industry challenges. I am eager to collaborate with founders and entrepreneurs who are redefining the future of business with groundbreaking technologies."

Interwoven Ventures is an early-stage venture capital firm specializing in robotics and AI, with a focus on transformative opportunities in industries like manufacturing, logistics, transportation, and healthcare. Since its inception in 2022 as an incubated venture of ROBO Global, the firm has been committed to leveraging decades of industry and operational expertise to empower visionary entrepreneurs and build a foundation for long-term success and innovation. For more information, please visit

