Gurugram: 753 Challans Issued For Modified Silencer & Pressure Horn

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, Nov 7 (IANS) The Gurugram Traffic have issued 753 challans worth Rs 75.30 lakh for 'modified silencer', mostly by Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycles and pressure horns from January 1 this year till October 31, officials said on Thursday.

'Silencer Blast', technically an offence called 'Silencer making noise' under Sections 120 of Central Motor Vehicle Rules and 190(2) of the Motor Act, is usually performed by switching the engine off and suddenly on again when the motorcycle is at a high speed.

A sound like that of a firecracker is produced. It is usually done in very heavy-engine motorcycles like the Bullet.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (traffic) Virender Vij said a special campaign was launched by Gurugram Police in the previous month to curb traffic violations by using silencer blasts and pressure horns.

"The aim of Gurugram Police is to prevent road accidents by making the roads of Gurugram safe. Some two-wheeler drivers also harass other people by using silencers to make noise in their motorcycles. Gurugram Police also appeals to the general public not to use pressure horns on bikes," Vij said.

These challans were the result of a drive against noise pollution started by traffic police. During the drive, a total of 753 challans were issued for silencer blast and pressure horns and collected Rs 75.30 lakh as fines," he said.

He added that there is a renewed focus on fining owners of vehicles with customised parts that cause noise pollution and that traffic personnel have been briefed to prosecute violators accordingly.

"We appeal to people only two persons travel on a two-wheeler and must use helmets, not drive in the wrong/opposite direction, not consume any kind of intoxicant while driving, not use mobile and fulfil the responsibility of being a responsible citizen by following all traffic rules," Vij asserted.