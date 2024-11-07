Italian Leader Meloni alerts of ‘domino effect’

(MENAFN) Italian leader Giorgia Meloni alerted on Tuesday of the “domino effect” of Russia’s conflict against Ukraine, after a meeting in Rome with Mark Rutte, the recent Secretary General.



Bringing shared statements to the with Rutte, Melomi stated that "We are in a very complex time, everything is being questioned, the wound inflicted on international rules by the invasion of Ukraine has created destabilizing effects far beyond the borders (of that conflict).”



Appreciating Rome for its participation to NATO’s budget, Rutte stated that "Strengthening our defense is the Alliance's priority. This is why we are producing more ships, vehicles and projectiles also to support Ukraine."



“All countries must reach the objective of 2 percent of gross domestic product for defense," stated the NATO secretary general, besides noting that he will meet ambassadors of the arm industry in Rome following by Brussels.



Rutte consented that the union is establishing a new understanding for Ukraine, named Nsatu (Nato Security Assistance and Training or Ukraine), that will turn into functional in the months ahead.



The NATO head stated that “We are on track to provide our 40 billion in terms of military support to Ukraine in 2024.”



MENAFN07112024000045015687ID1108861367