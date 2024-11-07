84-year Pelosi anticipated to win reelection

(MENAFN) Nancy Pelosi, the former Speaker of the US House of Representatives, is projected to win reelection for a historic 20th term, according to projections reported on Wednesday. The 84-year-old Democrat is expected to retain her seat in California's 11th Congressional District, which includes most of San Francisco, after securing more than 80% of the vote with half of the ballots counted.



First elected to in 1987, Pelosi became the first woman to serve as House Speaker and remains the longest-serving leader in Congressional history. The report on her projected victory comes as the final votes are still being tallied in the presidential race, where Republican candidate Donald Trump has already passed the 270 electoral votes threshold.



Pelosi, who has long been a vocal critic of Trump, led the impeachment efforts against him in his first term and has frequently expressed her desire for him to never return to the White House. This win would mark another chapter in her long political career, though it coincides with a shift in Democratic leadership, with President Joe Biden stepping aside for Vice President Kamala Harris in the presidential race.

