Coolr Gains Private Equity Investment

(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - Private equity firm Growth Capital Partners (GCP) has completed a minority in leading social and influencer marketing agency Coolr, for an undisclosed sum.



Coolr was founded by CEO Adam Clyne in 2017 and now has a team of 120 full-time professionals and a client portfolio that includes award-winning work for Lidl, Samsung, Deliveroo and Burger King.



Clyne (pictured) said GCP's investment would help the agency to deepen its service offering and continue its plans to scale further, including an international expansion programme.



He told PRovoke Media:“We have big ambitions for Coolr and we will use this investment to further build out our strategic, influencer and content offerings. We also have big plans to extend the Coolr brand into new markets and we will be looking to push more into America in 2025.”



On the partnership with GCP, he said:“In order to realise the ambitions of Coolr, we recognised that we needed a partner to get us to the next stage, and we knew from our first meeting with GCP that they were the right team for us. They bring a depth of expertise and experience in helping agencies and digital businesses to scale and we are excited to begin this next phase of our journey with them”.



Clyne added:“I am proud of the Coolr team for the incredible work that keeps our clients at the forefront of social media, and hugely grateful to all our clients who have partnered with Coolr over the years and made us what we are today. We are building an agency that has become recognised in the industry for helping clients to win in social media, content and influencer marketing – and we're having a lot of fun doing it.”



GCP director James Handley said:“GCP is delighted to be backing Coolr in the next phase of their growth journey.

We have been thoroughly impressed by Adam and the team who have built a best-in-class social media and influencer agency in a short space of time and we firmly believe they are just getting started.



“We have met many companies in the social media space and Coolr are leaps and bounds ahead of the competition. We are thrilled to be partnering with Coolr and looking forward to supporting their continued success”.



Coolr was advised on the deal by GP Bullhound and Osborne Clarke.

