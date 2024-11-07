Mexican Peso Stabilizes After Initial Shock From Trump’S Victory

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Mexican peso experienced a rollercoaster ride following Donald Trump's electoral triumph. The currency's value fluctuated wildly as markets reacted to the unexpected outcome.



Initially, the peso plummeted to its lowest point of the year. As trading continued, the peso regained some ground. It closed at 20.1660 pesos per dollar, down 0.43% from the previous day.



This represents a of 8.72 cents compared to Tuesday's official close of 20.0788 pesos. The currency saw intense activity overnight.



The reached 20.8088 pesos per dollar, reflecting immediate concerns about Trump's victory. However, it later recovered to touch a daily low of 20.0035 pesos per dollar.



Traders, anticipating potential election effects, pushed the 10-year Treasury yield to 4.48%. This level had not been seen since July. The surge indicates a shift in market sentiment and expectations.







Gabriela Siller, Analysis Director at Banco Base, noted a downward correction in the exchange rate. This adjustment was supported by increased risk appetite in other markets during the American session.

Market Reactions to Trump's Potential Return

Stock markets, in particular, registered significant gains. Siller pointed out that while Trump poses a risk to Mexico, his presidency may not be catastrophic.



She recalled that his first term saw a trade war with China, which benefited Mexico. The signing of the USMCA also strengthened trade integration with the United States.



The expert warned that upward pressure on the exchange rate remains a possibility. This is especially true if Trump renews his threats against Mexico.



Siller suggested that the exchange rate could again exceed 20.20 pesos per dollar. Wall Street reacted positively to Trump 's victory. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 3.57%, closing at 43,728.88 points.



The S&P 500 rose 2.53% to 5,927.30, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 2.95% to 18,978.65. The cryptocurrency market also saw significant movement.



Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market cap, surged up to 8%. It reached a new all-time high of $76,401. Ethereum followed suit, gaining 6.5% and trading at $2,590.



Trump's known support for cryptocurrencies fueled optimism among traders. Many expect a significant boost to the crypto market if he returns to the White House. This anticipation contributed to the day's impressive gains in the digital asset space.

MENAFN07112024007421016031ID1108860891