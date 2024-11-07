Iran’s aviation fleet to see significant improvements
11/7/2024 2:53:18 AM
(MENAFN) Hossein Pourfarzaneh, the caretaker of Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization (CAO), expressed confidence that the country's aviation fleet will see significant improvements through the indigenization of aircraft parts and engine manufacturing knowledge, as well as increased support for domestic companies operating in this sector. He emphasized that the development of local expertise in aircraft manufacturing would strengthen the country's aviation capabilities and reduce reliance on foreign suppliers.
Pourfarzaneh made these remarks during a brainstorming session with leaders of domestic airline companies, acknowledging their crucial role in maintaining air transportation services, particularly during challenging times marked by international sanctions. He recognized the airlines' resilience in overcoming obstacles, often by utilizing their own resources to address issues related to fleet maintenance and operation.
While the airliners' efforts have been commendable, Pourfarzaneh pointed out that relying on self-sufficiency to resolve these challenges has come at a high cost. The caretaker stressed that while domestic solutions have kept the industry operational, they have been financially burdensome and have required significant investments from the airlines.
Looking ahead, Pourfarzaneh expressed hope that the country’s aviation sector would benefit from a more sustainable approach by leveraging domestic manufacturing capabilities. This would not only reduce costs but also enhance the overall efficiency and resilience of Iran’s aviation industry in the long term.
