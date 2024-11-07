Two Injured In Russian Drone Attack On Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of those in a Russian drone attack on Kyiv has increased to two.

The Kyiv City Military Administration said this in a Telegram post , Ukrinform reports.

According to the post, one more person was injured after debris from a downed drone fell on an enterprise in the Solomianskyi district, where a fire broke out in a warehouse building in an area of 600 square meters.

The military administration clarified that as of now, falling drone debris had already been recorded in five districts of the city.

Drone attack on Kyiv: High-rise building on fire in Pecherskyi district

In the Holosiivskyi district, debris damaged an apartment in a residential building. One person sought medical help. A fire also broke out in the garages and a nearby service station in a total area of 200 square meters. The fire was put out. Four cars were damaged. No casualties were reported.

In the Pecherskyi district, a fire broke out in a restaurant on the 33rd floor of a residential building in an area of 50 square meters. The building structures of the 34th technical floor were partially destroyed. The fire was extinguished. No one was hurt.

In the Solomianskyi district, a fire broke out in a warehouse building on the territory of an enterprise in an area of 600 square meters. One person was injured there. Debris also fell on the territory of a medical center. A fire broke out in an area of 20 square meters. The blaze has already been extinguished. Reports of casualties are being clarified. In addition, debris fell on a non-residential building. The fire was extinguished. No one was hurt.

A residential building also caught fire in the Podilskyi district. The details are being clarified.

In the Obolonskyi district, a fire broke out on the roof of a six-story building of a business center in an area of ten square meters.

Late on November 6, Russian troops launched several groups of strike drones at Ukraine from different directions.