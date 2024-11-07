SIAC Signs Memorandum of Understanding with ADGM

(MENAFN- Edelman) The Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with ADGM, the international centre of the UAE’s capital, Abu Dhabi.



This MOU builds upon the MOU entered into between SIAC and the Abu Dhabi Global Arbitration Centre (ADGMAC) in 2021.



Under this MOU, SIAC and ADGM will promote international arbitration as a preferred method of dispute resolution for resolving international disputes. SIAC and ADGM will also explore the possibility of SIAC establishing a presence in ADGM and other collaborative initiatives, including jointly organising conferences, seminars, and workshops on international arbitration in Abu Dhabi and Singapore, possible arrangements for preferential rates for SIAC arbitration hearings that are held in Abu Dhabi, and ADGM-seated arbitration hearings that are held in Singapore.



The MOU was signed on 28 October 2024 in conjunction with the 15th Abu Dhabi-Singapore Joint Forum, by Ms Gloria Lim, Chief Executive Officer of SIAC, and Ms Linda Fitz-Alan, Registrar and Chief Executive of the ADGM Courts.









MENAFN07112024003109013942ID1108859803