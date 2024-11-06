2024 Airport Innovation Days Showcase Future Of Tech-Driven Aviation

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN – The 2024 Airport Innovation Days, held in Amman, showcased a vision of the airport of the future, where artificial intelligence (AI) and cutting-edge solutions drive operational efficiency, sustainability, and enhanced customer satisfaction.

The competition, conducted by Groupe ADP (Paris, France), TAV Airports (Ankara, Turkey), and Jordan's Airport International Group (AIG) is paving the way for next-generation airports.

A key feature of the event is its role as a for start-ups in and to showcase their innovations and connect with potential investors.

At each location, start-ups pitch their solutions to an audience of international experts in a one-day competition. The first day took place in Ankara on October 25, the second in Amman on Wednesday, and the final event will be held in Paris on December 4, according to the Airport Innovation Days website.

As a subsidiary of Groupe ADP, AIG operates Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) in Amman. Groupe ADP holds a 51 per cent stake in AIG, and QAIA serves some 9 million passengers annually.

Recognised by Airports Council International (ACI) as the region's best airport in its size category, QAIA connects primarily to destinations across the Middle East and Europe, serving as a hub for Royal Jordanian Airlines.

AIG CEO Nicolas Deviller highlighted that QAIA airport recently achieved a prestigious 4-Star Airport Rating in the SKYTRAX World Airport Audit, reflecting the airport's ongoing efforts to improve its services.

He also noted that QAIA was awarded the "Seal of Excellence" under the Tenth Cycle (2023/2024) of the King Abdullah II Award for Excellence in the Private Sector.

Deviller said that the competition is designed to foster innovation, cooperation, and the development of start-ups that address the evolving needs of the aviation industry.

The event focused on four key categories: green airports, passenger experience, airport operations, and other areas that promote innovative experiences.

A panel discussion titled“Sky is the Limit: Innovating the Future of Airports” explored how AI and innovation intersect to shape the future of air travel.

It also discussed how technological advancements in airport operations address the needs of various age groups and customer expectations.

In terms of environmental sustainability, QAIA continues to lead the region as the first carbon-neutral airport and the second in the Asia-Pacific region to achieve Level 4+“Transition” status under the Airport Carbon Accreditation Programme, he added.

The competition in Amman concluded with the announcement of three prize winners, joining those from Ankara. The winners in Paris will be revealed in December.

The Amman jury included former minister of digital economy and entrepreneurship Ahmad Hanadeh, Deviller, AIG Chief Information Officer Omar Abu Hazim, Innovation Director at Groupe ADP Alban Negret, Managing Partner of Propeller Tambi Jalouqa, and Managing Director of Edgo Omar Masri.