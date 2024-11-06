Antigua – Barbuda Becomes Founding Member Of The Global Alliance Against Hunger And Poverty

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) WASHINGTON, USA – Antigua and Barbuda has taken a significant step in its fight against hunger and poverty by becoming a founding member of the Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty. This alliance, established by Brazil and endorsed unanimously by G20 nations, is set to launch at the G20 Leaders' Summit on November 18-19, 2024, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty unites G20 members, international organizations, development banks, and philanthropic groups in a coordinated effort to reduce global hunger and poverty through knowledge-sharing, financial support, and collaboration. Antigua and Barbuda's membership, facilitated through its Permanent Mission to the Organization of American States (OAS), comes at no financial cost, with participation being voluntary and non-binding.

Ambassador Sir Ronald Sanders, remarked:

“Antigua and Barbuda's participation in this alliance will allow us to strengthen vital programs, from school meals to elderly care, reaching even more of our vulnerable citizens. We're honoured to be part of a collaborative global effort that aligns perfectly with Antigua and Barbuda's commitment to sustainable development and poverty reduction.”

As a founding member, Antigua and Barbuda will enjoy priority access to resources and programs tailored to reduce poverty and hunger through innovative and evidence-based approaches, as well as to offer technical knowledge and experience to others. The Alliance will connect member countries seeking assistance with partners offering expertise or financial backing to support sustainable development initiatives aimed at achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 1 and 2.

Antigua and Barbuda's involvement underscores its role as a leader for development of small states in regional and international efforts to address critical social and economic issues, and its commitment to achieving impactful, sustainable solutions for its people.

