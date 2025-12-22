PM Modi, CM Sawant Hail BJP's Huge Victory In Goa Local Body Polls

CM Dedicates Victory to PM Modi, Goans

Following Bharatiya Janata Party's victory in the Goa local body elections, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant dedicated the success to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and state's people. He also congratulated all the successful BJP candidates and thanked the rural voters of Goa. "I heartily congratulate all those BJP candidates who have won. I dedicate this victory to Prime Minister Modi and the people of Goa. I also thank those rural voters who have given us this opportunity under PM Modi's leadership," Pramod Sawant told reporters.

PM Modi Hails 'Strong Support'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) workers for securing huge wins in the zilla panchayat polls and beating their previous record of 20 seats in the 2022 assembly polls.

Zilla Panchayat Election Results

In the 50-member Zilla panchayat body, Bharatiya Janata Party, in alliance with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, has won in 30 seats, while Congress won 9, and Goa Forward Party, Aam Aadmi Party, and the Revolutionary Goans Party have won 1 seat each.

Thanking the people of the state for "blessing" the NDA alliance with such strong support, PM Modi said that the NDA is committed to boosting the dreams and aspirations of the people. "I thank my sisters and brothers of Goa for blessing the BJP-MGP (NDA) family with strong support in the Zilla Panchayat elections. This will add more vigour to our efforts for Goa's growth. We are committed to boosting the dreams and aspirations of the people of this wonderful state. Our hardworking NDA Karyakartas have done commendable work on the ground, which has led to this result," PM Modi said.

Polling Process and Political Context

How Polling Was Conducted

Polling for the zilla panchayat elections started at 8 AM on December 20 for the 50-member local body. To ensure smooth polling, the SEC set up approximately 1,284 polling stations, with 658 in North Goa and 626 in South Goa. Unlike in previous elections, electronic voting machines were not used, and polling was conducted using ballot papers.

Eyes on 2027 Assembly Elections

The Zilla Panchayat elections are seen as a crucial political contest ahead of the 2027 Goa Assembly elections, with the results expected to shape future alliances and electoral strategies in the state. In the 2022 Assembly polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party emerged as the single largest party with 20 seats, followed by the Congress with 11 seats. The Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party and the Aam Aadmi Party won two seats each, while independents secured three seats and other candidates accounted for the remaining two.

