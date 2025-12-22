CM Saini Hits Out At Congress, Highlights Healthcare Growth In Haryana

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has hit out at the Congress for creating repeated disruptions in the state Legislative Assembly, accusing the opposition of walking out without hearing the government's response and misleading the public on electoral reforms.

Healthcare Infrastructure Expansion

During a debate in the Assembly, the Chief Minister highlighted the expansion of healthcare infrastructure in the state after 2014, underlining the increase in specialist doctors, hospital capacity and medical facilities. "The specialist doctors we had before 2014--we used to get only four in one year. Today, we are getting medicines in the hospitals. The number of specialists has also gone up to about 200. The hospital, which previously had 30 beds, was expanded to 50 beds. Medical colleges were opened. We decided that every district would have a fully equipped hospital with all necessary facilities. Ten hospitals have been built and given to the public, and work is ongoing on the remaining 22 hospitals," he said.

CM Slams Congress Over No-Confidence Motion

The Chief Minister's remarks came amid a ruckus in the Assembly over a discussion on electoral reforms. Later, addressing the media, Saini criticised the Congress for bringing a no-confidence motion and then staging a walkout during the Winter Session. He said, "This Winter Session will be particularly remembered for the no-confidence motion brought by the Congress and then their walking out of the House without even listening to our full response. We too were surprised that the Congress party, against a government with a full majority, brought a no-confidence motion against the government chosen by the sentiments, blessings of 2.8 crore people of Haryana, without any serious allegations. This was unfortunate for the Congress."

Saini further stated that the government allowed the opposition to speak at length but did not receive the same courtesy in return. "While speaking on this motion, we gave the opposition full time, listened to their points, but when we responded, they showed no patience to hear the truth. Not only that, without even listening to my entire statement, Congress leaders got up and left the House. Leaving the discussion midway and making a run for it proves just how serious the opposition is about the interests of the people of Haryana province. The very people who brought the no-confidence motion were not there," he added.

Debate on Electoral Reforms

On the debate over electoral reforms, the Chief Minister said the discussion aimed to strengthen democracy and safeguard the electoral process. "The way the discussion on the election reform process took place in the session today. This is an essential constitutional safeguard to ensure the purity of Indian democracy and national security. Its main objective was to make the voter list error-free. This includes removing deceased voters and duplicate names and adding eligible new voters," he said.

Accusing the Congress of spreading misinformation, Saini added, "The Congress is spreading lies among the public and trying to fulfil its politics and selfish interests. The Congress is continuously misleading the people of the state by speaking lies to them. We said that they can put forward their point on this. But the Congress party keeps pointing fingers at all our constitutional benches, which are independent."

