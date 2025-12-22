Sweden Releases Sanctioned Russian Ship After Customs Inspection

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Reuters, according to Ukrinform.

“The prosecutor has decided not to open an investigation into suspected violation of sanctions. The ship has therefore been allowed to go on its way,” a customs service representative said.

LSEG tracking data showed that the ship is again moving north along the west coast of Sweden.

In addition to being on the EU sanctions list, the Adler and its owners, M Leasing LLC, are also subject to US sanctions on suspicion of involvement in arms trafficking, according to the OpenSanctions database of sanctioned companies and individuals.

The Swedish Customs Service refused to disclose what cargo the Adler was carrying when it left St. Petersburg on December 15 for an unknown destination.

As reported by Ukrinform, Swedish customs officials said on Sunday that authorities had detained the Russian cargo ship Adler, which anchored in Swedish waters near the town of Hoganas in southwestern Sweden on Friday after experiencing engine problems.

The day before, representatives of the Swedish Customs Service and Coast Guard conducted an inspection on board the Adler.

Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT