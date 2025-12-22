Metaplanet Stock Soars As Stockholders Ratify Financing Plan To Acquire Additional Bitcoin

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) The momentum is propelled by the support of investors

The shareholder vote added strength to the belief in a long-term trend of Metaplanet (TYO: 3350) being a Bitcoin -oriented treasury company. The management has provided plans that match capital structure adjustment with the upcoming purchase of digital assets. As a result, the market was positive in the course of the trading session. Chief executive Simon Gerovich affirmed that all the agendas that were discussed in the meeting were supported by shareholders. He recognized the role of the investors and highlighted alignment with the management objectives. Moreover, the vote was on governance updates as well as funding.

During the meeting, the main topics of discussion were the roadmap of the company to increase its holdings of Bitcoin in the next year. Metaplanet will expand capital by a huge amount using systematic capital raising. Furthermore, the plan is based on its positioning as the MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR ) equivalent in Asia. Metaplanet shares during the session were 428 yen to 458 yen. The stock has risen by over 26 percent in the last month, pointing to new interests. Nevertheless, the prices are still very low compared to the 52-week high that was achieved earlier this year.

The US-listed securities of Metaplanet also continued to take action after the meeting. The closed-ended MTELF ADR increased by almost eight percent to 2.78 dollars. In the meantime, the new MPJPY ADR has fallen drastically since its initial issue price. The backing of the large institutional investors gave strength to the shareholder vote. Norges Bank Investment Management supported all ideas that reflected confidence in management plans. In addition to this, the executives of the company reported a consensus amongst retail and institutional owners.

Capital Structure Dilution Consented

Capital stock and surplus reserves were transferred to capital surplus approved by shareholders. This action gives greater flexibility to dividends on preferred shares and possible buybacks. This move increased the financial ability of the firm to take future action. The number of shares of the authorized preferred was also doubled to 555 million during the meeting. The MARS Class A shares were converted into a monthly floating model of dividends. Besides, MERCURY Class B shares embrace quarterly dividends and investor protection.

Another resolution that was passed by investors was issuing Class B preferred shares to foreign institutions. This choice favors the expansion of wider fundraising opportunities other than domestic markets. Metaplanet therefore sought to get access to capital worldwide to buy more Bitcoin.

