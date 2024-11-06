Express Auto Repair Achieves Prestigious ASE Blue Seal Certification, Setting The Standard In Colorado Springs

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Colorado Springs, Colorado – November 6, 2024 - Express Auto Repair, a family-owned and operated business, has recently achieved a significant milestone by becoming the only ASE Blue Seal Certified auto repair shop in Colorado Springs. This prestigious certification solidifies Express Auto Repair's position as a leader in the automotive repair industry, further enhancing its reputation for delivering honest, professional, and top-quality service to the local community.



Express Auto Repair has long been a trusted provider of automotive repair and maintenance services in Colorado Springs and surrounding areas, including Fountain, Widefield, Fort Carson, and Monument and features two locations at 5360 Montebello Ln., Colorado Springs, CO 80918 and 3655 Galley Rd., Colorado Springs, CO 80909.



The shop's ASE-Master Certified technicians employ the latest automotive technology, ensuring they are well-equipped to handle all major and minor repairs on both foreign and domestic vehicles. The team's expertise spans a broad range of services, from routine maintenance to complex repairs, making Express Auto Repair a one-stop shop for all automotive needs.



The ASE Blue Seal Certification is a testament to the rigorous standards that Express Auto Repair upholds. To achieve this distinction, auto repair shops must meet strict requirements in technician training, customer service, and business operations. Additionally, the certification process involves thorough personal and professional background checks, ensuring that only the most qualified and reputable shops receive the ASE Blue Seal. Express Auto Repair's success in obtaining this certification underscores its commitment to excellence and its dedication to providing the highest level of service to its customers.



In addition to the ASE Blue Seal, Express Auto Repair is also proud to hold the exclusive NAPA Gold Certified status. This dual certification further validates the shop's position as the gold standard in the Colorado Springs automotive repair industry. Customers can take advantage of numerous benefits, including a 3-year/36,000-mile nationwide warranty, free shuttle service, and auto repair financing options, making high-quality auto repair accessible and convenient.



“We are incredibly proud to be the only ASE Blue Seal Certified auto repair shop in Colorado Springs,” said Express Auto Repair President Rick Meadows.“This achievement reflects our unwavering commitment to our customers and our community. We will continue to uphold the highest standards of service and integrity in everything we do.”



Both locations are also AAA approved repair facilities.



Express Auto Repair is a family-owned auto repair shop in Colorado Springs, CO, providing top-quality automotive services to the local community. Express Auto Repair invites the Colorado Springs community to experience the difference that certified expertise and exceptional service can make. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit





Company :-Express Auto Repair

User :- Express Auto Repair

Phone :-(719) 630-8729

Url :-