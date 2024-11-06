عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

UN Chief Congratulates Trump On Winning Presidential Elections


11/6/2024 7:19:36 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Nov 6 (KUNA) -- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday congratulated President-elect Donald trump on his extraordinary Political comeback in the 2024 elections.
Guterres underscored, in a press release, the pivotal role of the United States and the United Nations in reshaping international relations.
He reassured that the United Nations is fully prepared to collaborate constructively with the next US administration to tackle the world's intricate challenges.
The Secretary-General commended the people of the United States for their robust participation in the democratic process, affirming the significance of the presidential and legislative elections that took place last night. (end)
ast



MENAFN06112024000071011013ID1108858975


Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search