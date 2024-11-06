UN Chief Congratulates Trump On Winning Presidential Elections

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Nov 6 (KUNA) -- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday congratulated President-elect Donald on his extraordinary comeback in the 2024 elections.

Guterres underscored, in a press release, the pivotal role of the United States and the United Nations in reshaping international relations.

He reassured that the United Nations is fully prepared to collaborate constructively with the next US administration to tackle the world's intricate challenges.

The Secretary-General commended the people of the United States for their robust participation in the democratic process, affirming the significance of the presidential and legislative elections that took place last night. (end)

