UN Chief Congratulates Trump On Winning Presidential Elections
Date
11/6/2024 7:19:36 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
NEW YORK, Nov 6 (KUNA) -- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday congratulated President-elect Donald trump on his extraordinary Political comeback in the 2024 elections.
Guterres underscored, in a press release, the pivotal role of the United States and the United Nations in reshaping international relations.
He reassured that the United Nations is fully prepared to collaborate constructively with the next US administration to tackle the world's intricate challenges.
The Secretary-General commended the people of the United States for their robust participation in the democratic process, affirming the significance of the presidential and legislative elections that took place last night. (end)
ast
MENAFN06112024000071011013ID1108858975
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.