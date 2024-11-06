VP Harris Congratulates Trump On Election Victory

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Nov 6 (KUNA) -- Conceding election defeat, Vice President Kamala Harris called President-elect Donald on Wednesday to congratulate him on winning the 2024 US Presidential Elections.

During the call, that lasted only a few minutes, she discussed the importance of a peaceful transfer of power and being "a president for all Americans," a senior aide told CNN.

Meanwhile, Trump's campaign said in a statement that Trump "acknowledged Vice President Harris on her strength, professionalism, and tenacity throughout the campaign, and both leaders agreed on the importance of unifying the country." (pickup previous)

