Lebanon: 3,050 Killed, 13,658 Wounded In Israeli Attacks

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Nov 6 (KUNA) -- The Lebanese of announced on Wednesday that 37 people were killed and 105 others wounded in Israeli raids during the past 24 hours.

The figured raised the total of casualties since the start of the Israeli occupation aggression to 3,050 deaths and 13,658 injuries, according to a statement from the Ministry.

The Israeli occupation launched 30 air raids on Baalbek-Hermel and central Beqaa in the past two days, killing 50 people and wounding 63 others, the Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) reported.

A raid on Al-Bazourieh town killed one person and wounded several. A drone also targeted a motorcycle in Abl Al-Saqi-Barghoz, killing the driver.

Additionally, occupation aircraft launched successive raids on several strategically significant towns in southern Lebanon, including Harouf, Al-Zarariyeh, and Adloun. Since 23 September, Lebanon has experienced violent airstrikes carried out by Israeli aircraft in various regions, resulting in significant human and material losses.

These attacks have displaced hundreds of thousands of residents, underscoring the magnitude of the humanitarian crisis. (end)

