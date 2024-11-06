OPENLANE, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CARMEL, Ind., Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OPENLANE, (NYSE: KAR ), today reported its third quarter results for the period ended September 30, 2024. "OPENLANE delivered strong third quarter results while advancing a differentiated pipeline of innovation and expanding our investments in people, and the customer experience," said Peter Kelly, CEO of OPENLANE. "I'm particularly pleased with the performance of our marketplace business, which grew volumes, gross and adjusted EBITDA with positive contributions from our US, Canadian and European marketplaces." "OPENLANE extended its track record of strong financial and operational performance in the third quarter," said Brad Lakhia, EVP and CFO of OPENLANE. "On a consolidated basis, we delivered revenue of $448 million driven by 6% volume growth, income from continuing operations of $28 million, adjusted EBITDA of $75 million, and year-to-date cash flow from operating activities of $260 million. Our marketplace segment also demonstrated continued resiliency and profitability, with significant adjusted EBITDA growth while increasing our Gross Merchandise Value by 12% to nearly $7 billion." Third Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

Total revenue of $448 million in Q3 2024, representing 8% YoY growth

Consolidated income from continuing operations of $28 million, with Marketplace contributing $5 million

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA of $75 million in Q3 2024, representing 10% YoY growth

$260 million of cash flow from operating activities on a year-to-date basis

Marketplace revenue of $354 million in Q3 2024, representing 12% YoY growth

Marketplace adjusted EBITDA of $36 million, representing 34% YoY growth

Marketplace volumes increased 6% YoY Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) of approximately $7 billion, representing 12% YoY growth 2024 Guidance The company is updating its annual guidance to the following:



Annual Guidance Income from continuing operations (in millions) $73 - $81 Adjusted EBITDA (in millions) $285 - $295 Income from continuing operations per share - diluted * $0.21 - $0.27 Operating adjusted net income from continuing operations per share - diluted $0.81 - $0.87

* The company uses the two-class method of calculating income from continuing operations per diluted share. Under the two-class method, income from continuing operations is adjusted for dividends and undistributed earnings (losses) to the holders of the Series A Preferred Stock, and the weighted average diluted shares do not assume conversion of the preferred shares to common shares.

Earnings guidance does not contemplate future items such as business development activities, strategic developments (such as restructurings, spin-offs or dispositions of assets or investments), contingent purchase price adjustments, significant expenses related to litigation, tax adjustments and changes in applicable laws and regulations (including significant accounting and tax matters) and intangible impairments. The timing and amounts of these items are highly variable, difficult to predict, and of a potential size that could have a substantial impact on the company's reported results for any given period. Prospective quantification of these items is generally not practicable. Operating adjusted net income from continuing operations per share excludes amortization expense associated with acquired intangible assets, as well as one-time charges, net of taxes. See reconciliations of the company's guidance included below.

Share Repurchase Authorization

The board of directors authorized an increase in the size of the company's share repurchase program by approximately $5 million and an extension of the share repurchase program through December 31, 2025. With the increase, and giving effect to the company's previous repurchases, approximately $100 million remains available for repurchases under the share repurchase program.

Earnings Conference Call Information

OPENLANE will be hosting an earnings conference call and webcast on Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. ET. The call will be hosted by OPENLANE Chief Executive Officer Peter Kelly and Chief Financial Officer Brad Lakhia. The conference call may be accessed by calling 1-833-634-2155 and asking to join the OPENLANE call. A live webcast will be available at the investor relations section of openlane. Supplemental financial information for OPENLANE's third quarter 2024 results is available at the investor relations section of openlane.

The archive of the webcast will be available following the call at the investor relations section of openlane for a limited time.

About OPENLANE

OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE: KAR ), provides sellers and buyers across the global wholesale used vehicle industry with innovative, technology-driven remarketing solutions. OPENLANE's unique end-to-end platform supports whole car, financing, logistics and other ancillary and related services. Our integrated marketplaces reduce risk, improve transparency and streamline transactions for customers around the globe. Headquartered in Carmel, Indiana, OPENLANE has employees across the United States, Canada, Europe, Uruguay and the Philippines. For more information and the latest OPENLANE news, visit openlane.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release include, and the company may make related oral, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and which are subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties. In particular, statements made that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements. Words such as "should," "may," "will," "would," "anticipate," "expect," "project," "intend," "contemplate," "plan," "believe," "seek," "estimate," "assume," "can," "could," "continue," "of the opinion," "confident," "is set," "is on track," "outlook," "target," "positioned," "predict," "initiative," "goal," "opportunity" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on management's current assumptions, expectations and/or beliefs, are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties and changes that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results projected, expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, those discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and in the company's other filings and reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release. The company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

OPENLANE, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (In millions) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Operating revenues













Auction fees $



113.2

$



102.1

$



331.8

$



305.3 Service revenue 148.1

153.9

445.4

475.2 Purchased vehicle sales 93.0

60.6

231.4

176.5 Finance-related revenue 94.1

99.7

287.9

296.8 Total operating revenues 448.4

416.3

1,296.5

1,253.8















Operating expenses













Cost of services (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 252.0

216.0

711.8

662.8 Selling, general and administrative 99.4

107.4

314.1

326.6 Depreciation and amortization 23.8

26.4

72.2

76.2 Goodwill and other intangibles impairment -

-

-

250.8 Total operating expenses 375.2

349.8

1,098.1

1,316.4















Operating profit (loss) 73.2

66.5

198.4

(62.6)















Interest expense 35.3

39.4

112.4

116.5 Other (income) expense, net (3.6)

1.7

(2.9)

(12.5) Loss on extinguishment of debt -

-

-

1.1















Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 41.5

25.4

88.9

(167.7)















Income taxes 13.1

12.7

31.3

0.7















Income (loss) from continuing operations 28.4

12.7

57.6

(168.4) Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes -

-

-

- Net income (loss) $



28.4

$



12.7

$



57.6

$

(168.4)















Net income (loss) per share - basic













Income (loss) from continuing operations $



0.12

$



0.01

$



0.17

$



(1.84) Income from discontinued operations -

-

-

- Net income (loss) per share - basic $



0.12

$



0.01

$



0.17

$



(1.84)















Net income (loss) per share - diluted













Income (loss) from continuing operations $



0.12

$



0.01

$



0.17

$



(1.84) Income from discontinued operations -

-

-

- Net income (loss) per share - diluted $



0.12

$



0.01

$



0.17

$



(1.84)

OPENLANE, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In millions) (Unaudited)



September 30, 2024

December 31, 2023 Cash and cash equivalents $







132.1

$







93.5 Restricted cash 28.5

65.4 Trade receivables, net of allowances 300.0

291.8 Finance receivables, net of allowances 2,192.5

2,282.0 Other current assets 131.7

109.2 Total current assets 2,784.8

2,841.9







Goodwill 1,269.9

1,271.2 Customer relationships, net of accumulated amortization 123.0

136.1 Operating lease right-of-use assets 70.6

75.9 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 159.6

169.8 Intangible and other assets 217.9

231.4 Total assets $





4,625.8

$





4,726.3







Current liabilities, excluding obligations collateralized by

finance receivables and current maturities of debt $







788.7

$







692.3 Obligations collateralized by finance receivables 1,528.8

1,631.9 Current maturities of debt 267.8

154.6 Total current liabilities 2,585.3

2,478.8







Long-term debt -

202.4 Operating lease liabilities 64.1

70.4 Other non-current liabilities 36.8

35.2 Temporary equity 612.5

612.5 Stockholders' equity 1,327.1

1,327.0 Total liabilities, temporary equity and stockholders' equity $





4,625.8

$





4,726.3

OPENLANE, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In millions) (Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2024

2023 Operating activities





Net income (loss) $



57.6

$

(168.4) Net income from discontinued operations -

-

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization 72.2

76.2

Provision for credit losses 42.2

42.0

Deferred income taxes (0.1)

(26.8)

Amortization of debt issuance costs 6.9

6.6

Stock-based compensation 13.9

13.1

Contingent consideration adjustment -

1.3

Net change in unrealized loss on investment securities -

0.4

Investment and note receivable impairment -

11.0

Goodwill and other intangibles impairment -

250.8

Loss on extinguishment of debt -

1.1

Other non-cash, net (0.3)

0.8

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:







Trade receivables and other assets (36.1)

(94.0)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses 103.8

104.7

Payments of contingent consideration in excess of acquisition-date fair value -

(2.6) Net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations 260.1

216.2 Net cash used by operating activities - discontinued operations (1.4)

(0.1) Investing activities







Net decrease in finance receivables held for investment 50.4

1.3

Purchases of property, equipment and computer software (39.0)

(39.8)

Investments in securities (1.9)

(1.0)

Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment 0.9

0.3 Net cash provided by (used by) investing activities - continuing operations 10.4

(39.2) Net cash provided by investing activities - discontinued operations -

7.0 Financing activities







Net decrease in book overdrafts (3.6)

(3.5)

Net repayments of lines of credit (86.4)

(106.4)

Net (decrease) increase in obligations collateralized by finance receivables (93.0)

13.2

Payments for debt issuance costs/amendments (14.7)

(5.4)

Payment for early extinguishment of debt -

(140.1)

Payments on finance leases (0.9)

(1.6)

Payments of contingent consideration and deferred acquisition costs -

(12.4)

Issuance of common stock under stock plans 1.0

2.1

Tax withholding payments for vested RSUs (3.4)

(2.5)

Repurchase and retirement of common stock (30.0)

(22.2)

Dividends paid on Series A Preferred Stock (33.3)

(33.3) Net cash used by financing activities - continuing operations (264.3)

(312.1) Net cash provided by financing activities - discontinued operations -

- Net change in cash balances of discontinued operations -

- Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (3.1)

2.6 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 1.7

(125.6) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 158.9

277.7 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $



160.6

$



152.1 Cash paid for interest $



105.8

$



106.5 Cash paid for taxes, net of refunds - continuing operations $



34.7

$



28.3 Cash paid for taxes, net of refunds - discontinued operations $



(0.5)

$

-

OPENLANE, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, operating adjusted net income (loss) and operating adjusted net income (loss) per share as presented herein are supplemental measures of our performance that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). They are not measurements of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as substitutes for net income (loss) or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that these measures provide investors additional meaningful methods to evaluate certain aspects of the company's results period over period and for the other reasons set forth below.

EBITDA is defined as net income (loss), plus interest expense net of interest income, income tax provision (benefit), depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is EBITDA adjusted for the items of income and expense and expected incremental revenue and cost savings as described in our senior secured credit agreement covenant calculations. Management believes that the inclusion of supplementary adjustments to EBITDA applied in presenting Adjusted EBITDA is appropriate to provide additional information to investors about one of the principal measures of performance used by our creditors. In addition, management uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate our performance.

Depreciation expense for property and equipment and amortization expense of capitalized internally developed software costs relate to ongoing capital expenditures; however, amortization expense associated with acquired intangible assets, such as customer relationships, software, tradenames and noncompete agreements are not representative of ongoing capital expenditures, but have a continuing effect on our reported results. Non-GAAP financial measures of operating adjusted net income (loss) and operating adjusted net income (loss) per share, in the opinion of the company, provide comparability of the company's performance to other companies that may not have incurred these types of non-cash expenses or that report a similar measure. In addition, operating adjusted net income (loss) and operating adjusted net income (loss) per share may include adjustments for certain other charges.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, operating adjusted net income (loss) and operating adjusted net income (loss) per share have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the results as reported under GAAP. These measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

The following tables reconcile EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to income (loss) from continuing operations for the periods presented:



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, (In millions), (Unaudited) 2024

2023

2024

2023 Income (loss) from continuing operations $



28.4

$



12.7

$



57.6

$

(168.4) Add back:













Income taxes 13.1

12.7

31.3

0.7 Interest expense, net of interest income 34.9

38.5

111.3

113.4 Depreciation and amortization 23.8

26.4

72.2

76.2 EBITDA 100.2

90.3

272.4

21.9 Non-cash stock-based compensation 4.1

4.5

14.8

13.8 Loss on extinguishment of debt -

-

-

1.1 Acquisition related costs -

0.5

0.5

1.1 Securitization interest (27.9)

(31.6)

(87.0)

(89.0) Severance 1.5

1.9

9.2

3.4 Foreign currency (gains)/losses (3.2)

(1.2)

(0.7)

(0.8) Goodwill and other intangibles impairment -

-

-

250.8 Contingent consideration adjustment -

-

-

1.3 Net change in unrealized (gains) losses on investment securities -

0.5

-

0.4 Professional fees related to business improvement efforts -

1.7

1.5

4.5 Impact for newly enacted Canadian DST related to prior years -

-

10.0

- Other (0.2)

0.9

-

1.7

Total addbacks/(deductions) (25.7)

(22.8)

(51.7)

188.3 Adjusted EBITDA $



74.5

$



67.5

$

220.7

$

210.2



Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 (Dollars in millions), (Unaudited) Marketplace

Finance

Consolidated Income from continuing operations $





4.8

$





23.6

$





28.4 Add back:









Income taxes 5.0

8.1

13.1 Interest expense, net of interest income 4.2

30.7

34.9 Depreciation and amortization 20.6

3.2

23.8 EBITDA 34.6

65.6

100.2 Non-cash stock-based compensation 3.2

0.9

4.1 Securitization interest -

(27.9)

(27.9) Severance 1.4

0.1

1.5 Foreign currency (gains)/losses (3.1)

(0.1)

(3.2) Other (0.3)

0.1

(0.2)

Total addbacks/(deductions) 1.2

(26.9)

(25.7) Adjusted EBITDA $





35.8

$





38.7

$





74.5



Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 (Dollars in millions), (Unaudited) Marketplace

Finance

Consolidated Income (loss) from continuing operations $





(19.3)

$





32.0

$





12.7 Add back:









Income taxes 2.0

10.7

12.7 Interest expense, net of interest income 4.3

34.2

38.5 Depreciation and amortization 23.8

2.6

26.4 Intercompany interest 9.6

(9.6)

- EBITDA 20.4

69.9

90.3 Non-cash stock-based compensation 3.5

1.0

4.5 Acquisition related costs 0.5

-

0.5 Securitization interest -

(31.6)

(31.6) Severance 1.7

0.2

1.9 Foreign currency (gains)/losses (1.2)

-

(1.2) Net change in unrealized (gains) losses on investment securities -

0.5

0.5 Professional fees related to business improvement efforts 1.4

0.3

1.7 Other 0.5

0.4

0.9

Total addbacks/(deductions) 6.4

(29.2)

(22.8) Adjusted EBITDA $





26.8

$





40.7

$





67.5

The following table reconciles operating adjusted net income and operating adjusted net income per diluted share to net income (loss) from continuing operations for the periods presented:



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, (In millions, except per share amounts), (Unaudited) 2024

2023

2024

2023 Net income (loss) from continuing operations (1) $



28.4

$



12.7

$



57.6

$

(168.4)

Acquired amortization expense 9.0

11.1

27.4

28.3

Impact for newly enacted Canadian DST related to prior years -

-

10.0

-

Loss on extinguishment of debt -

-

-

1.1

Contingent consideration adjustment -

-

-

1.3

Goodwill and other intangibles impairment -

-

-

250.8

Income taxes (2) (0.4)

1.9

(2.9)

(32.3) Operating adjusted net income from continuing operations $



37.0

$



25.7

$



92.1

$



80.8















Operating adjusted net income from discontinued operations $





-

$





-

$





-

$





-















Operating adjusted net income $



37.0

$



25.7

$



92.1

$



80.8















Operating adjusted net income from continuing operations per share - diluted $



0.26

$



0.18

$



0.64

$



0.56 Operating adjusted net income from discontinued operations per share - diluted -

-

-

- Operating adjusted net income per share - diluted $



0.26

$



0.18

$



0.64

$



0.56















Weighted average diluted shares - including assumed conversion of preferred shares 144.8

145.6

145.0

145.1





(1) The Series A Preferred Stock dividends and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities have not been included in the calculation of operating adjusted net income and operating adjusted net income per diluted share. (2) For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, each tax deductible item was booked to the applicable statutory rate. The deferred tax benefits of $52.5 million and $6.5 million associated with the goodwill and tradename impairments in 2023, respectively, resulted in the U.S. being in a net deferred tax asset position. Due to the three-year cumulative loss related to U.S. operations, we currently have a $42.9 million valuation allowance against the U.S. net deferred tax asset.

The following table reconciles EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to income from continuing operations for the 2024 guidance presented:



2024 Guidance (In millions), (Unaudited) Low

High Income from continuing operations $







73

$







81 Add back:





Income taxes 40

45 Interest expense, net of interest income 144

142 Depreciation and amortization 99

97 EBITDA 356

365

Total addbacks/(deductions), net (71)

(70) Adjusted EBITDA $







285

$







295

The following table reconciles operating adjusted net income from continuing operations and operating adjusted net income from continuing operations per diluted share to income from continuing operations for the 2024 guidance presented:



2024 Guidance (In millions, except per share amounts), (Unaudited) Low

High Income from continuing operations $







73

$







81

Total adjustments, net 44

44 Operating adjusted net income from continuing operations $







117

$







125







Operating adjusted net income from continuing operations per share – diluted $





0.81

$





0.87







Weighted average diluted shares - including assumed conversion of preferred shares 145

145

Analyst Inquiries: Media Inquiries: Itunu Orelaru

Laurie Dippold

(317) 249-4559

(317) 468-3900 [email protected] [email protected]



