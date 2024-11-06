Euro Falls On Trade War Fears
Date
11/6/2024 2:14:32 PM
(MENAFN- FxPro)
The single currency has been one of the losers from Trump's victory, losing 2% on Wednesday to 1.07, its lowest since July. And it's not just a story of a strong dollar, with the euro also losing around 0.7% against the Swiss franc and 0.8% against the pound.
MENAFN06112024000156011031ID1108857999
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.