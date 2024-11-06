Donald Trump Declares Victory In US Presidential Election

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) presidential candidate Donald has just announced his victory in the US presidential election, and that he will be the 47th president of the country.

The results so far indicate that he has received 267 votes compared to 224 for his competitor Kamala Harris. No official body has announced the final results of the elections, and US Vice President and candidate Kamala Harris has not yet announced her defeat.

Immediately after announcing his victory, Trump stressed that he would continue working for every citizen, saying that this is a great victory for the American people... We will help our nation recover.

He added that they made history today and achieved a political victory. He thanked the American people who gave him a great mandate and that the Republicans regained control of the Senate, and probably will retain control of the US House of Representatives.

