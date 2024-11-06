Naftogaz Transfers UPS Units To Vulnerable Categories Of Ukrainians

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In cooperation with Charitable Foundation 'Energy of Victory of Ukraine' [Enerhiia Peremohy Ukrainy] and Dobrobat Non-Governmental Organization, Naftogaz Group has transferred 4,000 charging stations ensuring the autonomous operation of household boilers to the vulnerable categories of Ukrainians.

The relevant statement was made by Naftogaz Group's press service , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Together with Charitable Foundation 'Energy of Victory of Ukraine' and Dobrobat Non-Governmental Organization, Naftogaz Group is helping vulnerable social groups to warm their homes in the autumn and winter period. This refers to the social programme 'Zihrii' [Warm Up], as part of which 4,000 600W uninterruptible power supply (UPS) units were purchased to ensure the autonomous operation of household gas boilers,” the report states.

The above equipment was delivered to the families of the fallen soldiers, veterans, families with multiple children, internally displaced persons (IDPs), and pensioners.

During a working trip to the Lviv region, Naftogaz Group Board Chairman & CEO Oleksiy Chernyshov personally handed over the equipment that would help people to keep their homes warm.

“Many Ukrainians, especially socially vulnerable families, risk being left without heating during possible blackouts in winter. We cannot allow this. Therefore, Naftogaz Group initiated the programme 'Zihrii' and purchased charging stations that would supply gas boilers with power even in the absence of electricity. A challenging winter is ahead of us, but together we will overcome all difficulties,” Chernyshov stressed.

According to Naftogaz Group, the programme 'Zihrii' is being implemented in the Kharkiv, Kirovohrad, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk and Chernivtsi regions.

