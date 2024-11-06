Movano Health To Report Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results On Thursday November 14, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Conference Call at 2:00 PM PT/ 5:00 PM ET

PLEASANTON, Calif., Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Movano (Nasdaq: MOVE ), a pioneer in health technology, today announced that it will report third quarter 2024 and operating results on Thursday November 14, 2024, after the close. Management will host a call and live webcast to discuss these results and provide a business update on the same day at 2:00 pm PT/5:00 pm ET.

Attendees can access the live webcast here

or on the investors section of Movano Health's website at . The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-407-0989 (domestic), or 1 201-389-0921 (international). Attendees can also use the Call Me link where they will be dialed in to the conference call instantly on the number provided with no hold time. An archived webcast will be available on Movano Health's website approximately one hour after the completion of the event and for two years thereafter.

About Movano Health

Founded in 2018, Movano Inc. (Nasdaq: MOVE ) dba Movano Health, maker of the Evie Ring ( ), is developing a suite of purpose-driven healthcare solutions to bring medical-grade data to the forefront of wearables. Featuring modern and flexible form factors, Movano Health's devices offer an innovative approach to delivering trusted data to both customers and enterprises, capturing a comprehensive picture of an individual's health data and uniquely translating it into personalized and intelligent insights.

Movano Health is developing its proprietary technologies and wearable medical device solutions to enable the future use of data as a tool to proactively monitor and manage health outcomes across a number of patient populations that exist in healthcare. For more information on Movano Health, visit .

SOURCE Movano

