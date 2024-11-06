German Foreign Minister Visits Ukrainian Border Unit In Chernihiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) German Foreign Annalena Baerbock has visited a Ukrainian border unit in the Chernihiv region.

That is according to Ukraine's State Border Guard Service , Ukrinform reports.

During a meeting with Baerbock, Chief of the State Border Guard Service, Lieutenant General Serhii Deineko emphasized the need for additional equipment for units in connection with daily losses due to constant Russian attacks.

Deineko thanked the and people of Germany for the support and assistance provided to Ukraine, including to the border guards, to deter Russia's armed aggression.

He noted that thanks to international support, the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service is developing and rearming according to EU and NATO standards. It also effectively protects the Ukrainian border and is an integral part of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Deineko stressed that "all the support that was provided with the assistance of the German Foreign Office is used by our units both on the battlefield and in their daily official activities, but unfortunately, taking into account daily losses, the need for additional equipment still remains."

He also noted that today Ukraine remains a reliable partner and security outpost for the rest of Europe.

The head of the Chernihiv border detachment informed the guests in detail about the current situation in the detachment's area of responsibility. He spoke about the main challenges faced by border guards.

He also presented technical means that help effectively counter traditional threats and attacks by Shahed unmanned aerial vehicles, which Russia launches almost every day to attack Ukrainian cities.

Special attention was paid to means of aerial reconnaissance that are actively used to monitor enemy movements and ensure the timely detection and destruction of potential threats.

German colleagues praised the professionalism of Ukrainian border guards, their contribution to the protection of Ukraine and the preservation of stability in the region.

Photo credit: State Border Guard Service