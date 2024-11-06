Port In Russia's Kaspiysk Attacked By HUR Drone - Source

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A drone of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) attacked a port in Russia's Kaspiysk.

This information was confirmed to Ukrinform by a military intelligence source.

“We can confirm this,” the source said.

No further details were given.

According to reports, as a result of its innovative special operation, HUR for the first time has managed to defeat a Russian flotilla in the Caspian Sea. Media outlets reported that at least two facilities in Kaspiysk (Dagestan) were damaged as a result of UAV strikes, including the Tatarstan and Dagestan missile ships. Small missile ships of Project 21631 were likely damaged.

As reported, according to the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, a drone attacked a port in Russia's Kaspiysk where Russian Navy ships are stationed.

Illustrative photo