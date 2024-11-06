Advancements In The Global Medical Imaging Market 2024-2033: AI-Based Tools As A Key Trend

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Medical Imaging Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The medical imaging market has experienced significant growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $40.35 billion in 2023 to $42.96 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. This growth during the historical period can be attributed to factors such as the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, an aging population, government initiatives and investments in healthcare, heightened awareness and early diagnosis, and an increase in minimally invasive procedures.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Medical Imaging Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The medical imaging market is projected to experience significant growth in the coming years. It is expected to reach $54.47 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. This anticipated growth during the forecast period can be attributed to the rise of personalized medicine approaches, the emergence of new modalities and hybrid imaging, global health challenges and preparedness, integration with electronic health records (EHRs), and a focus on patient-centric care and experience.

Growth Driver Of The Medical Imaging Market

The rising prevalence of chronic illnesses is anticipated to drive the growth of the medical imaging market in the future. Chronic illnesses are medical conditions that typically last for three months or longer and may worsen over time. Older adults are more susceptible to these conditions, which can often be managed but not cured. The increasing incidence of chronic illnesses enhances the demand for medical imaging, as these technologies play a crucial role in the diagnosis and detection of such ailments.

Who Are the Leading Competitors in the Medical Imaging Market Share?

Key players in the market include Koninklijke Philips N V, Hologic Inc., Mindray Medical International Limited, PerkinElmer Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Varian Medical Systems Inc., Agfa-Gevaert Group, Neusoft Medical Systems Co Ltd., Carestream Health Inc., Esaote SpA, Analogic Corporation, Samsung Medison Co Ltd., Canon Medical Systems Corporation, TomTec Imaging Systems GmbH, IBM Watson Health

Which Key Trends Are Driving Medical Imaging Market Growth?

Leading companies in the medical imaging market are concentrating on developing advanced solutions, including AI-based tools, to achieve a competitive advantage. These AI-driven medical imaging tools are transforming healthcare by utilizing artificial intelligence to analyze medical images, recognize complex patterns, and deliver quantitative assessments of radiographic features.

How Is The Global Medical Imaging Market Segmented?

1) By Product: X-Ray Devices, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Ultrasound, Computed Tomography, Nuclear Imaging, Mammography

2) By Application: Obstetrics And Gynecology Health, Orthopedics And Musculoskeletal, Neuro And Spine, Cardiovascular And Thoracic, General Imaging, Oncology, Urology, Breast Health, Other Applications

3) By End User: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Medical Imaging Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Medical Imaging Market Definition

Medical imaging encompasses a range of technologies and devices used to produce images of body parts for the purpose of identifying, monitoring, or treating medical conditions. Each type of imaging technology offers unique information about the specific body part being examined or treated, relating to potential diseases, injuries, or the effectiveness of medical interventions.

Medical Imaging Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global medical imaging market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Medical Imaging Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on medical imaging market size, medical imaging market drivers and trends, medical imaging market major players and medical imaging market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

What Does The Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

