QS World University Rankings: Asia 2025

Asia's Best Universities Revealed

LONDON, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QS Quacquarelli Symonds has released the 16th edition of the QS World University Rankings: Asia , featuring 984 universities across 25 higher education systems.



Peking University retains the top spot, The University of Hong Kong the second, with the National University of Singapore confirmed in third.

India is the most represented country, with 193 ranked universities, followed by Mainland China (135) and Japan (115).

Ben Sowter, QS Senior Vice President, said: "This ranking features a record number of Asian universities. It reflects a flourishing and intensely competitive higher education ecosystem while providing insights for students and policymakers."