Special Status Resolution: MP Ruhullah Says Promises Fulfilled

Talking to the reporters, Ruhullah, who was present during the proceedings today in the house, said that he is thankful to Omar Abdullah and the government for the resolution on the special status to Jammu and Kashmir.“But, the fight won't stop here as only the doors have been opened today through the assembly,” he said, as per news agency KNO.

Ruhullah further added that the majority of the members were in favour of the resolution, adding that the BJP must not deliver sermons to the government on Speaker.“We have seen how the Speaker treats us in the parliament,” he said.

Furthermore, the MP said that he didn't recognize the LG's office as it has no meaning in the democracy.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now