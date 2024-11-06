Special Status Resolution: MP Ruhullah Says Promises Fulfilled
Date
11/6/2024 5:09:21 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Member of Parliament from Srinagar constituency, Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi on Wednesday said that the government led by Omar Abdullah has fulfilled its promises on moving a resolution seeking a dialogue between the Centre and elected representatives for the restoration of the special status of the erstwhile state.
Talking to the reporters, Ruhullah, who was present during the proceedings today in the house, said that he is thankful to Omar Abdullah and the government for the resolution on the special status to Jammu and Kashmir.“But, the fight won't stop here as only the doors have been opened today through the assembly,” he said, as per news agency KNO.
Ruhullah further added that the majority of the members were in favour of the resolution, adding that the BJP must not deliver sermons to the government on Speaker.“We have seen how the Speaker treats us in the parliament,” he said.
Furthermore, the MP said that he didn't recognize the LG's office as it has no meaning in the democracy.
