Wednesday’S Football Games: Schedules And Where To Watch Live


11/6/2024 5:00:29 AM

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) football enthusiasts have an exciting lineup of matches to look forward to this Wednesday, November 6, 2024. The day's highlights include UEFA Champions League action with Internazionale facing Arsenal and Bayern Munich taking on Benfica.

Additionally, fans can enjoy matches from various leagues including the Indian Super League, Copa do Brasil Sub-20, Campeonato Argentino, and Brasileirão.
UEFA Champions League
Afternoon Matches


  • 2:45 PM – Club Brugge vs Aston Villa – TNT and MAX
  • 2:45 PM – Shakhtar Donetsk vs Young Boys – Space and MAX

Evening Matches

  • 5:00 PM – Internazionale vs Arsenal – TNT and MAX
  • 5:00 PM – Bayern Munich vs Benfica – Space and MAX
  • 5:00 PM – PSG vs Atlético de Madrid – MAX
  • 5:00 PM – Red Star Belgrade vs Barcelona – MAX
  • 5:00 PM – Feyenoord vs Red Bull Salzburg – MAX
  • 5:00 PM – Stuttgart vs Atalanta – MAX
  • 5:00 PM – Sparta Prague vs Brest – MAX


Other Competitions
Indian Super League

  • 11:00 AM – FC Goa vs Punjab FC – OneFootball

UEFA Europa League

  • 12:30 PM – Besiktas vs Malmö – Youtube/@CazeTV

Copa do Brasil Sub-20 (Quarter-finals, second leg)

  • 4:00 PM – Bahia vs Goiás – Sportv
  • 9:00 PM – Ceará vs Macapá – Sportv

Campeonato Argentino

  • 3:00 PM – Barracas Central vs Racing – ESPN 4 and Disney+
  • 5:00 PM – Banfield vs Belgrano – Disney+
  • 7:30 PM – Boca Juniors vs Godoy Cruz – ESPN 4 and Disney+
  • 9:30 PM – Instituto Córdoba vs River Plate – ESPN and Disney+

Championship

  • 5:00 PM – Preston North End vs Sunderland – ESPN 3 and Disney+

Brasileirão

  • 9:00 PM – Cruzeiro vs Flamengo – Premiere
  • 9:00 PM – Atlético-GO vs Atlético-MG – Premiere

Where to Watch Live
TNT

  • 2:45 PM – Club Brugge vs Aston Villa – UEFA Champions League
  • 5:00 PM – Internazionale vs Arsenal – UEFA Champions League

Space

  • 2:45 PM – Shakhtar Donetsk vs Young Boys – UEFA Champions League
  • 5:00 PM – Bayern Munich vs Benfica – UEFA Champions League

MAX

  • Multiple UEFA Champions League matches throughout the day

ESPN and ESPN 3/4

  • Various Campeonato Argentino and Championship matches

Disney+

  • Multiple matches from various leagues and competitions

Sportv

  • Copa do Brasil Sub-20 quarter-final matches

Premiere

  • Brasileirão matches in the evening

OneFootball

  • 11:00 AM – FC Goa vs Punjab FC – Indian Super League

Youtube/@CazeTV

  • 12:30 PM – Besiktas vs Malmö – UEFA Europa League

