Wednesday’S Football Games: Schedules And Where To Watch Live
Date
11/6/2024 5:00:29 AM
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) football enthusiasts have an exciting lineup of matches to look forward to this Wednesday, November 6, 2024. The day's highlights include UEFA Champions League action with Internazionale facing Arsenal and Bayern Munich taking on Benfica.
Additionally, fans can enjoy matches from various leagues including the Indian Super League, Copa do Brasil Sub-20, Campeonato Argentino, and Brasileirão.
UEFA Champions League
Afternoon Matches
2:45 PM – Club Brugge vs Aston Villa – TNT and MAX
2:45 PM – Shakhtar Donetsk vs Young Boys – Space and MAX
Evening Matches
5:00 PM – Internazionale vs Arsenal – TNT and MAX
5:00 PM – Bayern Munich vs Benfica – Space and MAX
5:00 PM – PSG vs Atlético de Madrid – MAX
5:00 PM – Red Star Belgrade vs Barcelona – MAX
5:00 PM – Feyenoord vs Red Bull Salzburg – MAX
5:00 PM – Stuttgart vs Atalanta – MAX
5:00 PM – Sparta Prague vs Brest – MAX
Other Competitions
Indian Super League
11:00 AM – FC Goa vs Punjab FC – OneFootball
UEFA Europa League
12:30 PM – Besiktas vs Malmö – Youtube/@CazeTV
Copa do Brasil Sub-20 (Quarter-finals, second leg)
4:00 PM – Bahia vs Goiás – Sportv
9:00 PM – Ceará vs Macapá – Sportv
Campeonato Argentino
3:00 PM – Barracas Central vs Racing – ESPN 4 and Disney+
5:00 PM – Banfield vs Belgrano – Disney+
7:30 PM – Boca Juniors vs Godoy Cruz – ESPN 4 and Disney+
9:30 PM – Instituto Córdoba vs River Plate – ESPN and Disney+
Championship
5:00 PM – Preston North End vs Sunderland – ESPN 3 and Disney+
Brasileirão
9:00 PM – Cruzeiro vs Flamengo – Premiere
9:00 PM – Atlético-GO vs Atlético-MG – Premiere
