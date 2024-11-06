Wednesday’S Football Games: Schedules And Where To Watch Live

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) enthusiasts have an exciting lineup of matches to look forward to this Wednesday, November 6, 2024. The day's highlights include action with Internazionale facing Arsenal and Bayern Munich taking on Benfica.



Additionally, fans can enjoy matches from various leagues including the Indian Super League, Copa do Brasil Sub-20, Campeonato Argentino, and Brasileirão.

UEFA Champions League

Afternoon Matches







2:45 PM – Club Brugge vs Aston Villa – TNT and MAX

2:45 PM – Shakhtar Donetsk vs Young Boys – Space and MAX







5:00 PM – Internazionale vs Arsenal – TNT and MAX



5:00 PM – Bayern Munich vs Benfica – Space and MAX



5:00 PM – PSG vs Atlético de Madrid – MAX



5:00 PM – Red Star Belgrade vs Barcelona – MAX



5:00 PM – Feyenoord vs Red Bull Salzburg – MAX



5:00 PM – Stuttgart vs Atalanta – MAX

5:00 PM – Sparta Prague vs Brest – MAX





11:00 AM – FC Goa vs Punjab FC – OneFootball





12:30 PM – Besiktas vs Malmö – Youtube/@CazeTV







4:00 PM – Bahia vs Goiás – Sportv

9:00 PM – Ceará vs Macapá – Sportv







3:00 PM – Barracas Central vs Racing – ESPN 4 and Disney+



5:00 PM – Banfield vs Belgrano – Disney+



7:30 PM – Boca Juniors vs Godoy Cruz – ESPN 4 and Disney+

9:30 PM – Instituto Córdoba vs River Plate – ESPN and Disney+





5:00 PM – Preston North End vs Sunderland – ESPN 3 and Disney+







9:00 PM – Cruzeiro vs Flamengo – Premiere

9:00 PM – Atlético-GO vs Atlético-MG – Premiere







2:45 PM – Club Brugge vs Aston Villa – UEFA Champions League

5:00 PM – Internazionale vs Arsenal – UEFA Champions League







2:45 PM – Shakhtar Donetsk vs Young Boys – UEFA Champions League

5:00 PM – Bayern Munich vs Benfica – UEFA Champions League





Multiple UEFA Champions League matches throughout the day





Various Campeonato Argentino and Championship matches





Multiple matches from various leagues and competitions





Copa do Brasil Sub-20 quarter-final matches





Brasileirão matches in the evening





11:00 AM – FC Goa vs Punjab FC – Indian Super League





12:30 PM – Besiktas vs Malmö – UEFA Europa League



Evening MatchesOther CompetitionsIndian Super LeagueUEFA Europa LeagueCopa do Brasil Sub-20 (Quarter-finals, second leg)Campeonato ArgentinoChampionshipBrasileirãoWhere to Watch LiveTNTSpaceMAXESPN and ESPN 3/4Disney+SportvPremiereOneFootballYoutube/@CazeTV