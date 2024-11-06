SGS Expands Cutting-Edge Spray Drug Delivery Testing Capabilities In Belgium Health Science Laboratory

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

GENEVA, BELGIUM, November 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SGS, the world's leading testing, inspection and certification company, has announced an expansion in its spray drug delivery testing capabilities at their laboratory in Wavre, Belgium.Utilizing the latest Malvern Spraytec system, SGS can now accurately measure droplet size in real-time during the spraying event, typically occurring within a fraction of a second. In line with US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulations, sprays are classified as combination products, meaning the formulation and delivery system must be tested together. As a result, SGS technicians at the Wavre laboratory have paired the Malvern Spraytec system with the Mighty Runt actuator to precisely assess how factors like device actuation – including pump velocity and force – and droplet size impact drug delivery.From sinus congestion treatments to vaccines, sprays are now a popular method for delivering medication due to their non-invasive nature and rapid absorption. Since droplet size is a key factor in spray efficacy, it is crucial to assess the drug product in real-world conditions, including storage and patient usage habits. Understanding droplet size is essential for developing drug products that deliver optimal patient outcomes.The Malvern Spraytec system employs advanced laser technology to measure the diffraction patterns created as light scatters off droplets in the spray plume. With a data acquisition rate of up to 10 kilohertz, it captures detailed profiles of droplets of between 20 and 120 microns. This high-resolution data enables SGS experts to provide in-depth insights into spray formulations and delivery devices, thereby supporting optimized drug efficiency.SGS's state-of-the-art laboratory in Wavre, Belgium, is part of a global network extending across America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. Established in 1971 and based in Wavre, Brussels, the facility is GMP- and FDA-certified and has over 50 years of experience as a contract service organization, providing integrated solutions from preclinical activities to phase I-IV trails for research, development and quality control testing.SGS is committed to delivering high-level insights that fuel technological advances in the pharmaceutical industry.With expertise in analytical testing, formulation development, clinical research and clinical manufacturing, SGS is well-positioned to support the pharmaceutical industry across the full drug development and commercialization cycle, ensuring the delivery of safe, effective and compliant medicines to international markets.About SGSWe are SGS – the world's leading testing, inspection and certification company. We are recognized as the global benchmark for sustainability, quality and integrity. Our 99,600 employees operate a network of 2,600 offices and laboratories around the world.​​​​​​​For further information, please contact:

