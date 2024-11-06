High Frequency Transformer Market Forecast, 2021-2031: Impact Of Industrial Automation And Power Electronics

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

High Frequency Transformer Market Expected to Reach $3.5 Billion by 2031-Allied Market Research

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research, titled,“High Frequency Transformer Market ," The high frequency transformer market was valued at $1.9 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $3.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2031.Download Research Report Sample & TOC:High frequency current transformers are enhanced magnetic transformers used in circuits with frequency conversion. Further, high-frequency transformer operates over a frequency of 50Hz or 60Hz, which is known as power frequency or lower frequency; 60Hz to 20kHz, which is known as intermediate frequency and 400Hz is the intermediate frequency, not the power frequency; and above 20kHz is known as the high frequency.Growth in the global high frequency transformer market is majorly driven by the expanding renewable energy industry, coupled with the positive growth outlook of the automotive industry and growth in the adoption of electric vehicles. Further, growth in demand for consumer electronics and household appliances is anticipated to drive the growth of the high frequency transformer market. However, the increase in prices of raw materials used in the manufacturing of high-frequency transformers acts as a prime restraint on the global market. On the contrary, the rise in trend of automation and adoption of advanced technologies in the industrial sector, coupled with growth in demand for customized high-frequency transformers in critical industries is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the high frequency transformer industry during the forecast period.According to high frequency transformer market analysis , the manufacturing segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2021. The power supplies and LED lighting segments collectively accounted for around 36.5% market share in 2021. The surge in adoption of smart infrastructure solutions has led to the growth of high frequency power transformer in power supplies and LED lighting segments; thereby, enhancing the high frequency transformer market growth.Get Customized Reports with you're Requirements:The outbreak of COVID-19 has significantly impacted the growth of the high frequency transformer market, owing to the significant impact on prime market players. Conversely, a rise in demand for electric vehicle solutions in emerging economies such as India, South Korea, and Mexico is anticipated to drive the market post-pandemic. However, the lack of availability of a professional workforce, owing to partial and complete lockdown implemented by governments restrained the growth of the high frequency transformer market. On the contrary, emerging economies significantly witness the need for industrial electronics solutions that are expected to boost the high frequency transformer market.Region-wise, Asia-Pacific holds a significant share in the global high frequency transformer market, owing to the presence of prime players in this region. Adoption of power transformer solutions across industrial and consumer electronics sectors is expected to propel the growth of the high frequency transformer industry in this region. Moreover, the surge in demand for home applications in Asia-Pacific countries such as India, South Korea, and Japan is anticipated to drive the high frequency transformer market trends in this region.KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY- In 2021, the manufacturing segment accounted for maximum revenue and is projected to grow at a notable CAGR of 5.10% during the forecast period.- The manufacturing and healthcare segments together accounted for around 82.0% of the high frequency transformer market share in 2021.- The power supplies segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.- Asia-Pacific contributed the major share in the high frequency transformer market size , accounting for more than 44.8% share in 2021.The key players profiled in the report include Delta Electronics, Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., TDK Corporation, Bel Fuse Inc., Samsung Electro Mechanics, Tabuchi Electric Co. The key players profiled in the report include Delta Electronics, Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., TDK Corporation, Bel Fuse Inc., Samsung Electro Mechanics, Tabuchi Electric Co. Ltd., Falco Electronics., Coilcraft, ABC Taiwan Electronics, Bourns, Inc., Panasonic Corporation., Sumida Corporation., Taiyo Yuden Co. Ltd., Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., Würth Elektronik Gmbh & Co. KG., Infypower, and Resilient Power. Market players have adopted various strategies, such as product launch, collaboration& partnership, joint venture, and acquisition, to expand their foothold in the high frequency transformer market Our experts have a wealth of knowledge on the topics they cover. Also, they use a variety of tools and techniques when gathering and analyzing data, including patented data sources.

