Pluxee Convenes Its Fiscal 2024 Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders
Date
11/6/2024 3:15:54 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pluxee convenes its Fiscal 2024 Annual General Meeting of shareholders
Paris: November 6, 2024 // Today, Pluxee announced the publication of the agenda and explanatory notes for its Annual General Meeting of shareholders, which will take place on December 18, 2024, at 2:00 pm CET in Amsterdam-Schiphol, Netherlands.
Documents for the Annual General Meeting, including the convening notice, agenda, and instructions for voting, are available for viewing and download on the Pluxee Group website: . The Pluxee Annual Report for fiscal year 2024, published on October 31, can also be accessed on the website.
About Pluxee
Pluxee is a global player in employee benefits and engagement that operates in 29 countries. Pluxee helps companies attract, engage, and retain talent thanks to a broad range of solutions across Meal & Food, Wellbeing, Lifestyle, Reward & Recognition, and Public Benefits. Powered by leading technology and more than 5,000 engaged team members, Pluxee acts as a trusted partner within a highly interconnected B2B2C ecosystem made up of more than 500,000 clients, 37 million consumers and 1.7 million merchants. Conducting its business as a trusted partner for more than 45 years, Pluxee is committed to creating a positive impact on all its stakeholders, from driving business to local communities, to supporting wellbeing at work for employees while protecting the planet.
For more information:
Attachment
PR_ Pluxee convenes its Fiscal 2024 General Meeting_06 Nov 2024
MENAFN06112024004107003653ID1108855754
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.